Jack Harlow to Star in White Men Can’t Jump Reboot

Jack Harlow is set to star in a reboot of White Men Can’t Jump.

According to Deadline, Harlow was cast after his first-ever screen audition. He’ll lead a vehicle directed by Calmatic (who’s perhaps best known for helming Lil Nas X’s video for “Old Town Road). Kenya Barris (Black-ish) and Doug Hall wrote the film’s script.

The film is of course a remake of Ron Shelton’s famed 1992 film about two street basketball hustlers (played by Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes). In the remake, Harlow will step into the role played by Harrelson; a search for his co-star is still underway.

Related Video

Harlow recently displayed his basketball skills at the NBA All-Star Weekend’s Celebrity Game — you can seem some of the highlights below.

Advertisement

Last month, Harlow released “Nail Tech,” the lead single to his upcoming sophomore album. He also appeared on Kanye West’s Donda 2.