Jack White Crashes Beck Concert with Chumbawamba Cover: Watch

Beck played a concert in Nashville last night, so naturally, local resident Jack White made an appearance. Rather than coming out to sing a song with Beck, however, White pretended to be him, crashing the show with a quick rendition of Chumbawamba’s “Tubthumping.” Watch the cover go down below.

Video posted to White’s Third Man Records Instagram account sees the artist head on stage at The Basement East and introduce himself as Beck. “I’d like to do one of my favorite Beck songs from the 1990s that I wrote,” White says, putting on his best Southern accent. He then goes into a countrified mashup of “Tubthumping” and The Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” before the real Beck stands up and stops the fun.

“What are you doing, Jack?” Beck asks. “You asked for some nail clippers. I went out to my car to get them. I come back, and you’re playing my show.” It’s one of those moments that’s a lot more fun when you’re actually in the crowd, suddenly face-to-face with a rockstar you weren’t expecting to see, but hey, who doesn’t love a good ’90s madlib?

Later this year, Beck will open for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. As for White, he’ll hit the road himself next month in support of his two forthcoming albums, and he somehow managed to rally Be Your Own Pet to get back together and play two of the gigs with him.

Grab your seats to see more of White’s antics here. Tickets to catch Beck live are available via Ticketmaster.