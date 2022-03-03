Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Jack White Teams Up with Q-Tip for New Song “Hi-De-Ho”: Stream

Plus, he's shared an acoustic track called "Queen of the Bees"

jack white q-tip hi-de-ho stream
Jack White, photo by Paige Sara
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 3, 2022 | 10:01am ET

    Jack White is teasing his two forthcoming albums with two new singles: a collaboration with Q-Tip collaboration “Hi-De-Ho,” and “Queen of the Bees.”

    “Hi-De-Ho” appears on Fear of the Dawn, a “really hard” rock record due out April 8th on the artist’s own Third Man Records.

    “Queen of the Bees,” meanwhile, previews Entering Heaven Alive, a “very mellow” acoustic LP that arrives July 22nd.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    So far, White has previewed Fear of the Dawn with “Taking Me Back” and its title track, and offered a look at Entering Heaven Alive with “Love Is Selfish.” Apart from their separate albums (which you can pre-order here and here), “Hi-De-Ho” and “Queen of the Bees” will be pressed on a limited edition, tri-color 7″ that will be available exclusively at Third Man Records’ Cass Corridor location in Detroit on April 9th.

    White will support the records — two of our most anticipated of 2022 — with a massive world tour that kicks off April 8th. Tickets are still available.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kevin morby this is a photgraph stream

Kevin Morby Announces New Album This Is a Photograph, Shares Title Track: Stream

March 3, 2022

Francis of Delirium Origins The Funhouse new song video stream

Francis of Delirium Share Origins of New Single "The Funhouse": Exclusive

March 3, 2022

barrie concrete stream

Barrie Shares New Song "Concrete": Stream

March 2, 2022

They Hate Change Announce New Album Finally, New, Share "From the Floor": Stream

March 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jack White Teams Up with Q-Tip for New Song "Hi-De-Ho": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale