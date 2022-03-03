Jack White Teams Up with Q-Tip for New Song “Hi-De-Ho”: Stream

Jack White is teasing his two forthcoming albums with two new singles: a collaboration with Q-Tip collaboration “Hi-De-Ho,” and “Queen of the Bees.”

“Hi-De-Ho” appears on Fear of the Dawn, a “really hard” rock record due out April 8th on the artist’s own Third Man Records.

“Queen of the Bees,” meanwhile, previews Entering Heaven Alive, a “very mellow” acoustic LP that arrives July 22nd.

So far, White has previewed Fear of the Dawn with “Taking Me Back” and its title track, and offered a look at Entering Heaven Alive with “Love Is Selfish.” Apart from their separate albums (which you can pre-order here and here), “Hi-De-Ho” and “Queen of the Bees” will be pressed on a limited edition, tri-color 7″ that will be available exclusively at Third Man Records’ Cass Corridor location in Detroit on April 9th.

White will support the records — two of our most anticipated of 2022 — with a massive world tour that kicks off April 8th. Tickets are still available.