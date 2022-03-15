Menu
Jack White Reveals Opening Acts for 2022 Tour: Be Your Own Pet, The Kills, Afghan Whigs & More

Geese, Ezra Furman, Chicano Batman, and Briston Maroney will also join White over the course of his lengthy world tour

Jack White 2022
Jack White, photo by Paige Sara
March 15, 2022 | 10:03am ET

    Start in April, Jack White is set to embark on his “Supply Chain Issues Tour.”  The lengthy outing, which includes dates in the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe, comes in support of White’s pair of upcoming albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive.

    In anticipation of the tour’s launch, White has revealed an array of special guests who will be joining him on the road. Notably, Be Your Own Pet will reunite for the first time in over a decade to open White’s shows in Atlanta and Nashville. Other support acts include The Kills, The Afghan Whigs, Geese, Ezra Furman, Chicano Batman, Briston Maroney, Mdou Moctar, Men I Trust, Chubby & The Gang, Yard Act, Starcrawler, Cautious Clay, and more. See you is open when and where below.

    Tickets to White’s “Supply Chain Issues Tour” are still available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

    Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive will be released on April 8th and July 22nd, respectively. On Monday, White issued an open letter and video calling on major labels to help alleviate the vinyl backlog by building their own pressing plants.

    Jack White 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/08 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre †^
    04/09 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre †^
    04/10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena ^
    04/12 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena §
    04/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center §
    04/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center §
    04/16 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell #
    04/17 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena **
    04/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem **
    04/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ††
    04/23 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion ^^
    04/24 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
    04/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^^
    04/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle §§
    04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ##
    04/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater ##
    05/01 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater §§
    05/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ***
    05/24 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center ***
    05/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center †††
    05/27 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum †††
    05/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre †††
    05/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan †††
    05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater ^^^
    06/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater §§§
    06/03 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center ^^^
    06/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ###
    06/06 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ****
    06/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum ****
    06/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ****
    06/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ††††
    06/11 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center ††††
    06/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo @
    06/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo +
    06/30 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium @
    07/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live +
    07/02 – Leipzig, DE @ Haus Auensee <
    07/04 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Music Hall <
    07/07 – Lyon, FR @ Le Radiant @@
    07/10 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/12 – Carcassonne, FR @ Festival de Carcassonne @@
    07/14 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall ++
    07/15 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle ++
    07/16 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National << 07/18 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia >>
    07/19 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia >>
    07/20 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia >>
    08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory ††
    08/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ UWM Panther Arena ^^^^
    08/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^^^^
    08/19 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    08/21 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark ††
    08/23 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena §§§§
    08/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion §§§§
    08/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre §§§§
    08/27 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater ####
    08/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park ####
    08/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ####

    † = w/ Sugar Tradition
    ^ = w/ Olivia Jean
    § = w/ Geese
    # = w/ July Talk
    ** = w/ Men I Trust
    †† = w/ TBA
    ^^ = w/ Starcrawler
    §§ = w/ JD McPherson
    ## = w/ Be Your Own Pet
    *** = w/ Briston Maroney
    ††† = w/ Chicano Batman
    ^^^ = w/ Natalie Bergman
    §§§ = w/ The Afghan Whigs
    ### = w/ The Kills
    **** = w/ The Backseat Lovers
    †††† = w/ Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio
    @ = w/ Chubby & The Gang
    + = w/ Yard Act
    < = w/ SONS
    @@ = w/ Ko Ko Mo
    ++ = w/ Larkin Poe
    << = w/ Equal Idiots
    >> = w/ Modu Moctar
    ^^^^ = w/ Ezra Furman
    §§§§ = w/ Cautious Clay
    #### = w/ Glove

