Japanese Breakfast and Alton Brown on Cooking, Music, and Cooking While Listening to Music

What do celebrity chef and TV host Alton Brown and Grammy-nominated indie rock star Michelle Zauner (AKA Japanese Breakfast) have in common? Quite a few things, believe it or not; both have a passionate love of food, with Alton Brown hosting multiple Food Network shows and Zauner exploring the relationship between food, love, and grief in her memoir, Crying in H Mart.

Not only that, they’re both musicians; Zauner released her excellent third studio album Jubilee last year, whereas Brown is currently trekking across the country with his “ABL: Beyond The Eats” tour, which features him fronting a live band every night in addition to food science experiments, live cooking, and more. Together, they’re both ambassadors and sonic enthusiasts for Fender’s new futuristic and visually stunning Player Plus Meteora guitar.

Though Brown confesses he’s not at Zauner’s level when it comes to guitar mastery, he definitely holds an appreciation for Fender guitars. “I have a Fender guitar in my hand each and every working day,” says Brown regarding his tour, “I get by with what I gotta do!”

Meanwhile, Zauner is currently in Austin, Texas, playing a few shows for SXSW, where she will also serve as a Keynote Speaker. She’ll then hit the road once again for a busy spring and summer of festivals and headlining dates, and true to form, she’s looking forward to trying some excellent food in each location. “I’m really excited to play Coachella this year, because obviously LA has really great Korean food,” she says.

Elsewhere, Brown is gearing up to release another Good Eats book in April, as well as what he describes as a “rather large TV streaming project” set for later in the year.

The unlikely pair met together at a Fender event in March and chatted with Consequence about all things food, music, and touring. Check out the full Q&A with Alton Brown and Michelle Zauner below.

