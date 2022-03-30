Japanese Breakfast Covers Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love”: Stream

Japanese Breakfast is celebrating her nomination for Best New Artist at this year’s Grammys by paying tribute to a past recipient of the award. In a new edition of the Spotify Singles series, Michelle Zauner and company have delivered a cover of 2012 Best New Artist winner Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love,” as well as a re-recording of JBrekkie’s own hit, “Be Sweet.”

Where the original “Be Sweet” shimmers with light synths and shuffling percussion, Japanese Breakfast refurbishes the Jubilee lead single with a disco beat and call-and-response vocals. A similar sheen is added to “Skinny Love,” a folk classic that Japanese Breakfast makes her own with lush orchestral instrumentation.

Zauner explained her choice of cover in a statement: “We decided to record Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’ because it felt like a very surprising cover for Japanese Breakfast,” she said. “It’s so moving and sparse. We felt we could add some interesting instrumentation to the track and celebrate our fellow label mate Bon Iver.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Check out the updated renditions of “Be Sweet” and “Skinny Love” below.

The Spotify Singles series is celebrating the Best New Artist nominees all week ahead of Sunday’s Grammy Awards. Each nominated artist will reimagine one of their own hits and pay tribute to a past honoree in the category. So far, Arlo Parks has covered Kaytranada’s “You’re the One,” while Jimmie Allen reinterpreted Toni Braxton’s “Unbreak My Heart.”

In addition to their Best New Artist nomination, Japanese Breakfast is up for Best Alternative Music Album for Jubilee (one of the best LPs of last year) at the 2022 Grammys. Soon after the ceremony, Zauner and her band will hit the road, where they’re set to play Coachella, Bonnaroo, and New York’s Governors Ball, as well as tour with The National, Florence + The Machine, and Courtney Barnett. Grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Japanese Breakfast 2022 Tour Dates:

04/05 – Athens, OH @ Ohio University Music Industry Summit

04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

05/06 – Richmond, VA @ Friday Cheers at Brown’s Island

05/07 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

05/14 – Winooski, VT @ Waking Windows Music & Arts Festival

05/15 – Houston, TX @ We Are One Music & Arts Festival

05/28 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

05/29 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

06/04 – Bloomington, IN @ Granfalloon at Buskirk-Chumley Theater

06/12 – Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

06/14 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/15 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Filene Center

06/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

07/08 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Music Festival

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/21 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point ^

08/12-14 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

08/26 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater #

09/03 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom #

10/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

10/07 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds *

Advertisement

^ = w/ The National

# = w/ Courtney Barnett

* = w/ Florence + The Machine