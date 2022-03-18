Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Jared Leto on WeCrashed, Accents, Community, and New 30 Seconds to Mars

The actor/musician takes us into his portrayal of Adam Newmann and the fall of WeWork

jared leto kyle meredith with photo via Apple TV
Kyle Meredith with Jared Leto, photo via Apple TV
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
March 18, 2022 | 11:24am ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Jared Leto catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about WeCrashed, his new miniseries co-starring opposite Anne Hathaway that chronicles the rise and fall of WeWork and finds him portraying Adam Neumann.

    Related Video

    The actor/musician tells us what drew him to the story, making sure that it wasn’t a takedown piece, and what it was like to go straight from having the Italian accent Paolo Gucci to an Israeli accent with Neumann, as well as how voice gives him access within the characters.

    Advertisement

    Leto also discusses the importance of music and score within film before giving us an update of his band 30 Seconds to Mars, which could be releasing new music as soon as Leto’s starring role in Morbius hits theaters.

    Listen to Jared Leto discuss WeCrashed, new 30 Seconds to Mars, and more above, or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

les claypool kyle meredith with photo by David Brendan Hall

Les Claypool on Covering Rush, New Primus and Delirium, and His Thoughts on Maynard’s Wine

March 16, 2022

Michael Chiklis Red Auerbach Winning Time

Michael Chiklis on Portraying Red Auerbach, Sparring with John C. Reilly, and Meeting Magic Johnson on Set of The Fantastic Four

March 14, 2022

Joan Jett Kyle Meredith With

Joan Jett on Her All Acoustic Album and Upcoming Tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Poison

March 11, 2022

mike campbell kmw photo by Sheva Kafai

Mike Campbell on External Combustion and Getting Songwriting Advice from Bob Dylan

March 9, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jared Leto on WeCrashed, Accents, Community, and New 30 Seconds to Mars

Menu Shop Search Sale