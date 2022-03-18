Jared Leto on WeCrashed, Accents, Community, and New 30 Seconds to Mars

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Jared Leto catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about WeCrashed, his new miniseries co-starring opposite Anne Hathaway that chronicles the rise and fall of WeWork and finds him portraying Adam Neumann.

Related Video

The actor/musician tells us what drew him to the story, making sure that it wasn’t a takedown piece, and what it was like to go straight from having the Italian accent Paolo Gucci to an Israeli accent with Neumann, as well as how voice gives him access within the characters.

Advertisement

Leto also discusses the importance of music and score within film before giving us an update of his band 30 Seconds to Mars, which could be releasing new music as soon as Leto’s starring role in Morbius hits theaters.

Listen to Jared Leto discuss WeCrashed, new 30 Seconds to Mars, and more above, or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.