Sixthman VP Jeff Cuellar joins The What Podcast to Talk Bonnaroo, Cruise Festivals, and More

Jeff Cuellar was a key member of the teams that created such festivals as Bonnaroo, Railbirds, Forecastle, and Moon River. For today’s episode of The What podcast, he joins Brad and Barry to talk about his roles with those events, as well as to chat about his new job with Sixthman, where he helps produce mini festivals on cruise ships and resorts around the world.

Cuellar also talks heavily about his role with Bonnaroo, and how close the festival’s organizers were to holding the event in September before it was cancelled. Cuellar also goes over some of the changes made to The Farm before he left.

Listen to Jeff Cuellar discuss Bonnaroo and more in the episode above, or watch the full interview below.

