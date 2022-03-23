Menu
Sixthman VP Jeff Cuellar joins The What Podcast to Talk Bonnaroo, Cruise Festivals, and More

One of Bonnaroo's key creators discusses how the festival has improved over the years

bonnaroo improvements Jeff Cuellar The What Podcast
The What Podcast with Jeff Cuellar
Consequence Staff
March 23, 2022 | 1:42pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon MusicRadio Public | RSS 

    Jeff Cuellar was a key member of the teams that created such festivals as Bonnaroo, Railbirds, Forecastle, and Moon River. For today’s episode of The What podcast, he joins Brad and Barry to talk about his roles with those events, as well as to chat about his new job with Sixthman, where he helps produce mini festivals on cruise ships and resorts around the world.

    Cuellar also talks heavily about his role with Bonnaroo, and how close the festival’s organizers were to holding the event in September before it was cancelled. Cuellar also goes over some of the changes made to The Farm before he left.

    Listen to Jeff Cuellar discuss Bonnaroo and more in the episode above, or watch the full interview below.

