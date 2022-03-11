Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Joan Jett on Her All Acoustic Album and Upcoming Tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Poison

The legendary rocker takes us inside Changeup and how she got her famous scream from Marc Boland

Joan Jett Kyle Meredith With
Joan Jett
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
March 11, 2022 | 12:21pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Joan Jett catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Changeup, her very first acoustic album that finds classics and deep cuts stripped down to their roots.

    Related Video

    The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend takes us into what prompted the project, turning down MTV when they asked her to do the first Unplugged, how songs like “Cherry Bomb” and “Victim of Circumstance” changed with the new set, and how the recent 40th anniversaries of “Bad Reputation” and “I Love Rock and Roll” influenced her song choices.

    Advertisement

    Jett also takes us back making 1987’s “Light of Day” with Michael J. Fox, recording a tribute to the late Mia Zapata in the band Evil Stig, wanting to do a second volume of acoustic songs, and if she’d consider a record of new songs in this style. Joan also previews her upcoming summer tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Poison, tells us how she got her trademark scream from Marc Boland, and the details on her new guitar with Epiphone.

    Listen to Joan Jett discuss Changeup and more above, or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below. Then make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

mike campbell kmw photo by Sheva Kafai

Mike Campbell on External Combustion and Getting Songwriting Advice from Bob Dylan

March 9, 2022

kyle meredith wtih devaughn nixon hbo max winning time

DeVaughn Nixon on Portraying His Dad in HBO’s Winning Time and Working with Adam McKay

March 7, 2022

kyle meredith with sam fender seventeen going under

Sam Fender on Therapy, Paul Weller, and the Socially Conscious Rock of Seventeen Going Under

March 4, 2022

kyle meredith with conor maynard whitney houston i wanna dance with somebody

Conor Maynard on Reimagining a Whitney Houston Classic and Early Collaborations with Pharrell, Frank Ocean

March 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Joan Jett on Her All Acoustic Album and Upcoming Tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Poison

Menu Shop Search Sale