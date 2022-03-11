Joan Jett on Her All Acoustic Album and Upcoming Tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Poison

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Joan Jett catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Changeup, her very first acoustic album that finds classics and deep cuts stripped down to their roots.

Related Video

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend takes us into what prompted the project, turning down MTV when they asked her to do the first Unplugged, how songs like “Cherry Bomb” and “Victim of Circumstance” changed with the new set, and how the recent 40th anniversaries of “Bad Reputation” and “I Love Rock and Roll” influenced her song choices.

Jett also takes us back making 1987’s “Light of Day” with Michael J. Fox, recording a tribute to the late Mia Zapata in the band Evil Stig, wanting to do a second volume of acoustic songs, and if she’d consider a record of new songs in this style. Joan also previews her upcoming summer tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue, and Poison, tells us how she got her trademark scream from Marc Boland, and the details on her new guitar with Epiphone.

Listen to Joan Jett discuss Changeup and more above, or watch the full interview via the YouTube embed below.