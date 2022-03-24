Joyner Lucas Wants Off Lollapalooza For Billing Him Below “Goofy Ass” Machine Gun Kelly

Joyner Lucas was announced to play Lollapalooza this July, but he’s not too happy about it. In a lengthy Twitter meltdown, the rapper told the festival to remove him from the bill for disrespecting his name with a mid-level placement on the lineup flier — especially in comparison to “goofy ass” headliner Machine Gun Kelly.

Lucas began his rant with concern over being placed in small font in the middle of the festival flier, rather than printed in bold at the top with the headliners, where he clearly thinks he belongs. “I’m the biggest independent artist period with the exception of my n—- tech. And I got the numbers & the fans & the [money] to back that statement up,” Lucas tweeted. The rapper also claimed that he didn’t agree to perform at Lollapalooza, citing an unsatisfactory offer from the festival, but that organizers put him on the bill anyway.

After several “Do you know who I am?”-type tweets — including an incredibly callous use of that New York Times COVID-19 deaths cover page, in which Lucas compared his tiny spot on the festival flier to the newspaper’s lengthy list of names of the deceased — Lucas brought Machine Gun Kelly into his diatribe, wondering how the rapper-turned-pop punker got a headlining spot. (It’s a fair question.)

Advertisement

Related Video

Knowing he was likely going to start beef with MGK by bringing up his name, Lucas went on to send a vague threat to the rapper. “Someone said ‘Don’t bring out the rap devil’… Maaaaannnn listen. Lol What my brother Marshall did to this n—- @machinegunkelly is light compared to what’s waiting if he wanna walk down that street wit me. Ain’t nobody worried bout a n—- who paints his nails,” Lucas tweeted.

For what it’s worth, Machine Gun Kelly seemed to expect people to be upset over his recent success. “I know it kills certain bands in that community that I got the success that I got,” he admitted to Billboard. “But I earned that shit. Dude, I was fucking loading up the van with our drums and amps in 2010, driving to Indiana and Chicago, playing Warped Tour. I can tell you the fucking Wi-Fi codes to venues in Blackfoot, Idaho. Can you say that shit as a band?”

Check out Lucas’ full Twitter rant below.

With or without the rapper, Lollapalooza will take over Chicago’s Grant Park July 28th-31st, with MGK, Metallica, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, and Kygo leading the bill. Tickets are on sale now on the festival’s website.

Advertisement

These festivals is gon stop playing with me like I ain’t that nigga. Putting my name next to the names of a bunch of random niggaz that nobody heard of and offering me a weak ass ?. Then I say no to the offer and these hoe ass niggaz put me on the flier anyways. @lollapalooza — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

Niggaz is on gon start putting respek on my name. For years I been getting these weak ass offers like I’m some lil nigga. Then niggaz who ain’t even on my level or doing my numbers is getting put in BIG LETTERS while they write my shit hella small on the flier.! How sway?!! — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

I’m the biggest independent artist period with the exception of my nigga tech. And I got the numbers & the fans & the? to back that statement up. How is it that these festivals keep tryna bunch my name up with a bunch of niggaz who ain’t on my level?. nigga I’m JOYNER LUCAS ? — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

All I know is @lollapalooza better take my fukin name off that flier. I ain’t agree to that lineup and I don’t want that weak ass ? niggaz tried to give me. Next thing I kno the flier goes out and they gon put my name in some tiny ass letter like i ain’t me. Fuck outta here! ? — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

Bro hit me up today asking me what time is my set at @lollapalooza. I said huh? went and looked at the flier and had to find a microscope to find my name. ? Disrespectful. They said i had to get my numbers up to be respected. So I went top 10 billboard independently. Still this — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

…. @lollapalooza be like “and if you look real close WE ALSO GOT JOYNER LUCAS on the lineup”… ? pic.twitter.com/eZpzlNbDEW — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

Then you got this goofy ass nigga headlining? Smh how sway? pic.twitter.com/fgHyU6CQJS — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

someone said “don’t bring out the rap devil”… ? maaaaannnn listen. Lol What my brother Marshall did to this nigga @machinegunkelly is light compared to what’s waiting if he wanna walk down that street wit me. Ain’t nobody worried bout a nigga who paints his nails. ?? foh — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) March 23, 2022

Your 2022 Lineup is here! ? 4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/RSBzzOgXHp — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2022