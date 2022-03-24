Menu
Joyner Lucas Wants Off Lollapalooza For Billing Him Below “Goofy Ass” Machine Gun Kelly

"Ain't nobody worried bout a n---- who paints his nails"

Joyner Lucas (photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) and Machine Gun Kelly photo by Raymond Ahner)
March 23, 2022 | 10:46pm ET

    Joyner Lucas was announced to play Lollapalooza this July, but he’s not too happy about it. In a lengthy Twitter meltdown, the rapper told the festival to remove him from the bill for disrespecting his name with a mid-level placement on the lineup flier — especially in comparison to “goofy ass” headliner Machine Gun Kelly.

    Lucas began his rant with concern over being placed in small font in the middle of the festival flier, rather than printed in bold at the top with the headliners, where he clearly thinks he belongs. “I’m the biggest independent artist period with the exception of my n—- tech. And I got the numbers & the fans & the [money] to back that statement up,” Lucas tweeted. The rapper also claimed that he didn’t agree to perform at Lollapalooza, citing an unsatisfactory offer from the festival, but that organizers put him on the bill anyway. 

    After several “Do you know who I am?”-type tweets — including an incredibly callous use of that New York Times COVID-19 deaths cover page, in which Lucas compared his tiny spot on the festival flier to the newspaper’s lengthy list of names of the deceased — Lucas brought Machine Gun Kelly into his diatribe, wondering how the rapper-turned-pop punker got a headlining spot. (It’s a fair question.)

    Knowing he was likely going to start beef with MGK by bringing up his name, Lucas went on to send a vague threat to the rapper. “Someone said ‘Don’t bring out the rap devil’…  Maaaaannnn listen. Lol What my brother Marshall did to this n—- @machinegunkelly is light compared to what’s waiting if he wanna walk down that street wit me. Ain’t nobody worried bout a n—- who paints his nails,” Lucas tweeted. 

    For what it’s worth, Machine Gun Kelly seemed to expect people to be upset over his recent success. “I know it kills certain bands in that community that I got the success that I got,” he admitted to Billboard. “But I earned that shit. Dude, I was fucking loading up the van with our drums and amps in 2010, driving to Indiana and Chicago, playing Warped Tour. I can tell you the fucking Wi-Fi codes to venues in Blackfoot, Idaho. Can you say that shit as a band?”

    Check out Lucas’ full Twitter rant below.

    With or without the rapper, Lollapalooza will take over Chicago’s Grant Park July 28th-31st, with MGK, Metallica, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, and Kygo leading the bill. Tickets are on sale now on the festival’s website.

