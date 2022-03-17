Kanye West Temporarily Suspended from Instagram for Harassment and Bullying

Kanye West has been temporarily suspended from Instagram for violating the platform’s policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying.

According to a spokesperson for Instagram’s parent company Meta, West is unable to post, comment, or send direct messages on the platform for the next 24 hours.

Over the last several weeks, West has repeatedly posted threats directed at Pete Davidson, who is currently dating West’s now ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. West has also lashed out at individuals who have questioned West’s motives and/or sided with Davidson — including Kardashian herself, comedian D.L. Hughley, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, and Davidson’s SNL castmate Michael Che.

Earlier on Wednesday prior to his suspension, West shared posts mocking Davidson’s mental health, and suggested that the comic would get Kardashian and the ex-couple’s children “hooked on drugs.” What’s more, West posted a screengrab from his recent video for “Eazy” depicting Davidson’s decapitated head.

West also directed a racial slur at Noah in response to a Daily Show segment expressing concern that West’s actions may turn physically violent, and he warned Hughley that he “can afford to hurt u.”

West has not yet publicly commented on the suspension, but he can at least take solace in the fact that he isn’t the first failed presidential candidate to be suspended from Instagram for inciting violence.

Ed. Note: Check out our timeline of West’s one-sided beef with Davidson.