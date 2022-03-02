Kanye West Buries Pete Davidson Alive in New “Eazy” Video: Watch

After threatening to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass” on his recent single “Eazy,” Kanye West has taken his grudge with his ex-wife’s boyfriend below the surface. In a new music video for The Game collaboration, Kanye kidnaps a claymation version of Davidson and buries him alive. Watch the clip via Instagram below.

The black-and-white visual starts off with The Game performing his name-dropping opening verse while sitting atop a casket. Later on, the Compton rapper meets up with his late idol Eazy-E while in claymation form.

Then, the claymation Kanye comes into the picture, riding an ATV on the way to snatch up Davidson, who’s just minding his own business. After placing a burlap sack over the SNL star’s head, Kanye ties Davidson to the back of the vehicle and rides off into the desert. There, Kanye buries his nemesis in the ground, with solely Davidson’s head sticking out of the sand. To add insult to injury, Kanye sprinkles rose seeds all over the dirt.

Oh, and did we mention the non-claymation form of Kanye in the video seems to be carrying a decapitated head resembling Pete’s? The whole thing is creepy and disturbing, but certainly not surprising after Kanye’s continuous harassment of the comedian on Instagram throughout last month, which culminated in West encouraging his fans to scream at Davidson in public.

It’s likely not a coincidence that Kanye chose today (March 2nd) to drop the “Eazy” video. This morning, a Los Angeles judge declared Kim Kardashian legally single, granting her request to split the ongoing divorce from West into two parts. Future proceedings will determine how the former power couple divide up assets and custody of their children.

Unfortunately for Kim and Kanye’s offspring, their father’s behavior throughout the proceedings has only made life more difficult. For their sake, let’s hope this video is as low as he gets.

Yesterday, Kanye was announced as a headliner for Rolling Loud 2022 in Miami. His most recent album Donda 2 — only available to stream on his Stem Player — dropped in late February after a sound issue-plagued listening event in Miami.