Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kanye West Barred From Performing at the Grammys

Reportedly due to the rapper's "concerning online behavior"

kanye west banned not performing 2022 grammy awards
Kanye West, photo via Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 20, 2022 | 6:16pm ET

    Kanye West will not be performing at the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards.

    The development was shared by the rapper’s “Eazy” collaborator The Game in a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday. “The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull [Kanye West] from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming.”

    The Game attributed the Grammys’ decision to a myriad of factors, including West’s recent beef with the ceremony’s host, Trevor Noah, which led to his temporary suspension from Instagram.

    Related Video

    A representative for West confirmed as much in an email to Rolling Stone, as they linked back to article by The Blast which cited the Donda rapper’s “concerning online behavior” as the primary factor for the Grammys’ decision.

    Advertisement

    In his Instagram post, The Game also suggested that the Grammys’ decision was racial and said West’s removal was part of a “continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially.”

    “Speak your mind in this country for yourself, family or your people & you’re ostracized immediately & if you push them hard enough they will stop at no ends to try and put an end to you as a whole,” The Game added.

    West is nominated for five awards at the 2022 Grammys, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Donda, and Best Rap Song for “Jail.”

    Advertisement

    Much of West’s recent online activities has been aimed at Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson, who was the subject of not one, but two violent music videos for “Eazy,” in which the Saturday Night Live star is depicted being buried alive and mauled by the skinless monkey on the single’s graphic artwork.

    As of now, West is still scheduled to headline Coachella in April. Meanwhile, this year’s scheduled Grammy performers include Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Lil Nas X, and more.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

sznz spring review weezer

Weezer Go Vivaldi-Rock (?) on SZNZ: Spring EP

March 20, 2022

Will Butler of Arcade Fire

Will Butler Announces Departure from Arcade Fire

March 20, 2022

phife dawg a tribe called quest posthumous album forever tracklist artwork title track stream

Phife Dawg's Estate Details Posthumous Album Forever, Shares Title Track: Stream

March 19, 2022

Dave Gahan and Soulsavers on Fallon

Dave Gahan and Soulsavers Cover PJ Harvey on Fallon: Watch

March 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kanye West Barred From Performing at the Grammys

Menu Shop Search Sale