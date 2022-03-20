Kanye West Barred From Performing at the Grammys

Kanye West will not be performing at the upcoming 2022 Grammy Awards.

The development was shared by the rapper’s “Eazy” collaborator The Game in a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday. “The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull [Kanye West] from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming.”

The Game attributed the Grammys’ decision to a myriad of factors, including West’s recent beef with the ceremony’s host, Trevor Noah, which led to his temporary suspension from Instagram.

Related Video

A representative for West confirmed as much in an email to Rolling Stone, as they linked back to article by The Blast which cited the Donda rapper’s “concerning online behavior” as the primary factor for the Grammys’ decision.

Advertisement

In his Instagram post, The Game also suggested that the Grammys’ decision was racial and said West’s removal was part of a “continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially.”

“Speak your mind in this country for yourself, family or your people & you’re ostracized immediately & if you push them hard enough they will stop at no ends to try and put an end to you as a whole,” The Game added.

West is nominated for five awards at the 2022 Grammys, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Donda, and Best Rap Song for “Jail.”

Advertisement

Much of West’s recent online activities has been aimed at Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson, who was the subject of not one, but two violent music videos for “Eazy,” in which the Saturday Night Live star is depicted being buried alive and mauled by the skinless monkey on the single’s graphic artwork.

As of now, West is still scheduled to headline Coachella in April. Meanwhile, this year’s scheduled Grammy performers include Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Lil Nas X, and more.