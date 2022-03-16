A Timeline of Kanye West’s One-Sided Beef with Pete Davidson

Breakups are hard, and it’s even harder to watch your ex happily move on and start seeing someone else. Such is the case for Kanye West, who’s had to spend the past few months watching his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, parading around with her new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Despite their 13-year age gap, Kardashian and Davidson appear to be genuinely enjoying their recent time together. Alongside Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, as well as Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, Kim and Pete only serve as further proof that scrawny, tattooed men are the arm candy du jour for Hollywood’s conventionally attractive women.

However, Kardashian and Davidson’s outings have all been shadowed by Ye’s callous behavior, consisting of multiple social media tirades, some burned bridges, a diss track, and more. To see how we got here, we have compiled a comprehensive timeline of the beef.

February 19th, 2021: The End of Kimye

After seven years of marriage and four kids between them, Ye and Kardashian officially filed for divorce. The news arrived on the heels of what Kardashian called a “bipolar episode,” in which the rapper tweeted that he’d been wanting to end their relationship: “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform,’” he wrote in a Twitter rant, possibly in reference to a criminal justice summit Kardashian and Mill went to in November 2018. Ye also accused Kardashian of attempting to get him committed into a mental health facility against his will.