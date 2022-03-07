Kanye West Swears He Wasn’t Threatening Pete Davidson In “Eazy” Video

Kanye West says his new video for “Eazy,” which depicts him kidnaping, decapitating, and burying Pete Davidson, should not be construed as a threat against the SNL actor.

In an Instagram post, Kanye wrote: “Art is therapy just like this view… art is protected as freedom of speech… art inspires and simplifies the world… Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm….” He then added: “Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended 🖤.” Even still, West has since deleted the claymation video from his Instagram page.

West’s post was seemingly made in response to repots that his now ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, was “furious” about the video. A source close to Kardashian told PEOPLE that the video was “way too violent.” The source added that Kardashian is “really upset” over West’s continued harassment of Davidson — who she began dating shortly after splitting from West last year. “She’s completely over all of this and she wants it to stop.”

Previously, West called on his fans to verbally harass Davidson. “If you see Skete in real life screm at [sic] yhe looser at the top of your lungs and say KimYe forever,” he wrote in an Instagram post last month.