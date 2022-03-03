Karate are headed out on tour for the first time in nearly two decades.

The news comes after The Numero Group began reissuing the Boston-based indie rockers’ catalog on vinyl last year, driving renewed interest in the band’s eclectic fusion of emo, post-punk, post-hardcore, and jazz on albums like 1997’s In Place of Real Insight, 1998’s The Bed Is in the Ocean, and 2004’s Pockets.

The band’s tour will kick off July 7th in their hometown of Boston — at The Sinclair in Cambridge, to be exact — before heading to Philadelphia’s World Cafe Live, Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, and Black Cat in Washington, DC.

From there, the trek will move to the west coast, where Karate will wrap up the month of eight dates with shows in Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco before closing things out July 23rd at the Echoplex in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time; snag yours here. Check out Karate’s official tour announcement after the jump.

Following their final show in Rome in 2005, Karate released their 2007 live album 595, a recording of their 595th performance together at Stuk in Leuven, Belgium.

Karate 2022 Tour Dates:

07/07 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

07/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

07/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

07/10 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

07/19 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

07/20 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

07/22 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

07/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex