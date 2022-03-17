The Boys Actress Karen Fukuhara Says She Was Randomly Attacked: “Asians Need Your Help”

Karen Fukuhara, the actress known for her roles in Prime Video’s original series The Boys and 2016’s Suicide Squad, has alleged that she was the target of a random, violent encounter in which a man on the street struck her in the head.

Fukuhara says she wasn’t physically hurt during the incident, but the assault is just one example of a growing pattern in Asian-American hate crimes over the past two years: “This shit needs to stop,” Fukuhara wrote in an Instagram post. “Us women, Asians, the elderly need your help.”

The actress continued, “I rarely share about my private life but something happened today that I thought was important. I was walking to a cafe for some coffee and a man struck me in the back of my head. It came out of nowhere. We made no eye contact before, I wasn’t doing anything out of the ordinary. It came to my surprise and my hat flew off. By the time I looked back, he was a few feet away from me (he must have kept walking after hitting me).”

While this is the first time Fukuhara’s been attacked physically, “racial slurs and hurtful actions” have been directed at her in the past. “These hate crimes happen to everyday, regular people,” she added. “I felt it was important to raise awareness. Ultimately I know I got lucky.”

Fukuhara’s post was met with support from a slew of fellow actors, including Olivia Munn, Jamie Chung, Jay Hernandez, and Chace Crawford. She did not share the location of the incident. Read the full statement below.