Kate McKinnon stopped by Weekend Update during last night’s Saturday Night Live to speak about Florida’s discriminatory “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Watch the segment below.

Appearing out of costume, the SNL vet first had nothing but nice things to say about the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, which passed through its final state Senate committee this week. “I heard about this law, and I think it’s amazing,” McKinnon told a baffled Colin Jost.

She went on to explain: “You know, when I was in middle school in the ’90s, I was kind of, like tortured by the constant use of the word ‘gay.’ Like, you know, ‘That’s so gay’ or ‘Ew, you’re gay.’ It made me feel horrible, and to hear that Ron DeSantis has taken a stand and said, ‘No! You cannot say gay in school anymore,’ I’m just like, I’m so jazzed. And in Florida of all places!”

Of course, McKinnon’s cheerful outlook changed once Jost explained that the bill actually prevents teachers from acknowledging that the very concept of homosexuality exists, barring them from teaching about gay people throughout history and legally requiring them to out LGBTQ+ students to their parents should they confide in them or come out at school.

“I’ll say something,” she told Jost. “It’s just like that thing of when they say, ‘Don’t say gay,’ then it’s like stuck in your head, but it’s fine. Anyway, I am deeply gay. Sorry, concerned. Deeply concerned. It just feels like this is gonna make kids gay and trans. Sorry, depressed and suicidal. And I just think these laws are lesbians! Sorry, unconscionable. Unconscionable.”

When the Weekend Update host pointed out that she “ended up saying gay a couple times,” McKinnon went on to explain, “I’m trying to make sense of all this. Like, does this ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law have a purpose?”

“Well, I guess it’s so kids aren’t going home with questions parents don’t want to answer? I don’t know what the idea is,” Jost admitted, leading his guest to deadpan, “So, like, one kid can say, ‘I live with my parents’ but another one has to say, ‘I live in a house with two adult men who bought me when I was young’? That’s good. They’ll be less confused.”

Finally, McKinnon concluded by landing her most savage punchline of the night: “Look Colin, if the ’90s were right and gay means bad, then this is the gayest law I have ever seen.”