New Super-Pets Trailer Introduces Keanu Reeves’ Batman: Watch

Rob Pattinson is a fine Batman and all, but have you heard that Keanu Reeves is also set to portray the Dark Knight? The John Wick star leant his voice for Warner Bros.’s upcoming animated fare, DC League of Super-Pets.

Set to hit theaters on May 20th, 2022, Super-Pets stars Dwayne Johnson as Superman’s faithful companion, Krypto the Superdog, and Kevin Hart as Batman’s good boy, Ace the Bat-Hound. When the Justice League is captured by Lex Luther, Krypto and Ace stage a daring rescue mission with the help of some other super pets.

With The Batman back in the public consciousness this weekend, Warner Bros. has rolled out a new trailer for Super-Pets introducing Reeves’ take on the Caped Crusader. Watch it below.

Super-Pets also stars Vanessa Bayer as PB, Wonder Woman’s potbellied pig; Natasha Lyonne as Merton, The Flash’s turtle; Diego Luna as Ch’p, Green Lantern’s squirrel; and John Krasinski as Superman. It was directed by Jared Stern, who previously helmed The LEGO Batman Movie.