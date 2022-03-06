Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

New Super-Pets Trailer Introduces Keanu Reeves’ Batman: Watch

The animated film hits theaters on May 20th

Keanu Reeves Batman
Keanu Reeves’ Batman (DC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 6, 2022 | 12:50pm ET

    Rob Pattinson is a fine Batman and all, but have you heard that Keanu Reeves is also set to portray the Dark Knight? The John Wick star leant his voice for Warner Bros.’s upcoming animated fare, DC League of Super-Pets.

    Set to hit theaters on May 20th, 2022, Super-Pets stars Dwayne Johnson as Superman’s faithful companion, Krypto the Superdog, and Kevin Hart as Batman’s good boy, Ace the Bat-Hound. When the Justice League is captured by Lex Luther, Krypto and Ace stage a daring rescue mission with the help of some other super pets.

    With The Batman back in the public consciousness this weekend, Warner Bros. has rolled out a new trailer for Super-Pets introducing Reeves’ take on the Caped Crusader. Watch it below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Super-Pets also stars Vanessa Bayer as PB, Wonder Woman’s potbellied pig; Natasha Lyonne as Merton, The Flash’s turtle; Diego Luna as Ch’p, Green Lantern’s squirrel; and John Krasinski as Superman. It was directed by Jared Stern, who previously helmed The LEGO Batman Movie.

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

fede alvarez directing alien film hulu

Fede Álvarez to Direct New Alien Film for Hulu

March 5, 2022

andy serkis gollum ukraine colbert

Andy Serkis, as Gollum, Stands with Ukraine on Colbert: Watch

March 5, 2022

will smith michael b jordan i am legend sequel

Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan Joining Forces for I Am Legend Sequel

March 4, 2022

disney+ ad-supported subscription tier late 2022 announcement

Disney+ to Launch Ad-Supported Subscription Tier in Late 2022

March 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

New Super-Pets Trailer Introduces Keanu Reeves' Batman: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale