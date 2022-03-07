Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kenan Thompson Hits 1,500 Sketch Milestone on Saturday Night Live

Cast and crew celebrated the star backstage after the big moment

kenan thompson 1500 sketch milestone saturday night live oscar isaac home improvement show skit watch
Oscar Isaac and Kenan Thompson on Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 6, 2022 | 8:25pm ET

    Kenan Thompson reached a huge milestone on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live by taking part in his landmark 1,500th sketch on the late-night comedy series.

    The moment arrived when the veteran comedian, who currently holds the distinction as the longest-running cast member in the show’s history with a whopping 19 seasons under his belt, anchored a sketch as Gus Van Tant, the host of a home repair show interviewing people whose home improvement blunders had turned into major DIY catastrophes.

    Throughout the skit, fellow cast members Kyle Mooney and Ego Nwodim and host Oscar Isaac came through the studio with tales of building their own backyard pool, punctures septic tanks, at-home electrocution via circuit breaker, and…calling the host out for not fixing up his own home.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Hey baby, uh, whatcha doin’ here,” Thompson’s character nervously asked as his wife — played by Nwodim — strolled into the studio, replying, “Oh, just trying to repair my home. This damn fool is out here pretendin’ he’s a big expert, meanwhile his own house is literally falling apart.”

    After the sketch aired, SNL uploaded a behind-the-scenes clip to social media showing the backstage celebration for Thompson, with cast member Heidi Gardner and a dozen or so crew members applauding the star as he approached from the set. “You guys. You’re gonna make me cry,” Thompson told the cheering group after taking a few mock bows and blowing air kisses.

    Watch Thompson’s 1,500th sketch as well as the behind-the-scenes celebration below.

    Thompson has been a full-time cast member on the sketch series since 2003, just three years after wrapping his beloved Nickelodeon series Kenan and Kel with former All That! co-star Kel Mitchell. He’s currently also juggling his duties on SNL with his eponymous sitcom Kenan, which is currently in its second season on NBC.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

mila kunis ashton kutcher ukrain donation

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Pledge $3 Million Donation to Aid Ukrainian Refugees

March 6, 2022

Netflix in Russia

Netflix Disconnects from Russia

March 6, 2022

Foo Fighters' 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour dates

Foo Fighters Announce Tour Dates in Australia, New Zealand

March 6, 2022

kate mckinnon don't say gay bill florida weekend update saturday night live snl watch

Kate McKinnon Takes Aim at Florida's "Don't Say Gay" Bill on Saturday Night Live: Watch

March 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kenan Thompson Hits 1,500 Sketch Milestone on Saturday Night Live

Menu Shop Search Sale