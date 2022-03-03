Menu
Kevin Morby Announces New Album This Is a Photograph, Shares Title Track: Stream

The singer-songwriter has also mapped out new tour dates

kevin morby this is a photgraph stream
Kevin Morby, photo by Chantal Anderson
March 3, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Kevin Morby has announced a new album called This Is a Photograph, which is due for release on May 13th via Dead Oceans. As a preview, he’s shared the album’s title track.

    An insistent, rodeo-ready riff fuels “This Is a Photograph,” a nostalgic song that sums up the feeling you get when you look through old family photos. “This is a photograph/ A window to the past,” Morby says, his spoke-sung delivery slowly growing in urgency. The autobiographical track was inspired by a scary night back in 2020, when Morby’s father had a health scare that inspired the artist to revisit a family photo album. In the album, he discovered an old photo of his father as a healthy young man, posing on the front lawn with his shirt off.

    “In the photo he looks young and full of confidence, puffing his chest out at the camera as if he were looking for a fight,” Morby said. “It was not lost on me that this was the same chest, just hours before, I had seen the ambulance put a stethoscope against as he lay on the kitchen floor of my sisters house.” As the song picks up, Morby grows emphatic, revisiting old memories and repeating, “This is what I’ll miss about being alive.”

    Related Video

    “It’s about the battle every family faces, that of chasing the clock, to live our lives and hold onto one another for as long as possible,” Morby said of the single. “That, and, the dreams that come with being a young family in America and where those dreams eventually end up.”

    This respect for the past permeates This Is a Photograph, an album Morby recorded while tapping into his Southern musical influences. The artist headed down to Memphis for inspiration, working with frequent collaborator Sam Cohen and a revolving door of musicians at Sam Philip’s Recording Co., an offshoot of the legendary Sun Records studio. See the album’s artwork and tracklist below, and pre-order the LP here.

    Shortly after This Is a Photograph’s release, Morby will head out on an extensive world tour that includes shows with Cassandra Jenkins and Coco. Check out the full itinerary below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    This Is a Photograph follows Morby’s 2020 record SundownerLast year, the artist teamed up with Hamilton Leithauser for the song “Virginia Beach,” which the two discussed with Kyle Meredith.

    This Is a Photograph Artwork:

    kevin morby this is a photgraph album artwork

    This Is a Photograph Tracklist:
    01. Intro
    02. This Is a Photograph
    03. A Random Act of Kindness
    04. Bittersweet, TN
    05. Disappearing
    06. A Coat of Butterflies
    07. Rock Bottom
    08. Forever Inside a Picture
    09. Five Easy Pieces
    10. Stop Before I Cry
    11. It’s Over
    12. Goodbye to Good Times

    Kevin Morby 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/20 — Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas
    05/21 — Biarritz, FR @ L’Atabal
    05/22 — Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore
    05/23 — Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
    05/24 — Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan
    05/25 — Köln, DE @ Kulturekirche
    05/26 — Antwerpen, BE @ De Roma
    05/28 — London, UK @ Wide Awake at Brockwell Park
    05/29 — Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
    05/30 — Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
    05/31 — Berlin, DE @ Metropol
    06/01 — Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
    06/03 — Angers, FR  @ Levitation
    06/04 — Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai
    06/05 — Lille, FR @ Aéronef
    07/03 — Bologna, IT @ Covo Summer
    07/04 — Terni, IT @ Anfifteatro Romano
    07/06 — Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara
    07/07 — Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub
    07/08 — Trencin, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival
    07/09 — Zittau, DE @ Lonesome Lake Festival
    07/11 — Vienna, AT @ WUK
    07/12 — Munich, DE @ Ampere
    07/13 — Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival
    07/15 — Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
    08/21 — Erlanger, DE @ Ewerk
    08/22 — Hannover, DE @ Café Glocksee
    08/24 — Copenhagen, DK @ Punpehuset
    08/27 — Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory
    08/28 — Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival
    08/31 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
    09/03 — Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
    09/04 — Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
    09/05 — Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand
    09/06 – Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club
    09/07 — Dublin, IE @ Academy
    09/28 — Sonoma, CA @ Historic Redwood Barn *
    09/29 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
    10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *
    10/03 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *
    10/05 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *
    10/10 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *
    10/11 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub *
    10/12 — Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater *
    10/14 — Memphis, TN @ The Bluff *
    10/15 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *
    10/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *
    10/18 — Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works *
    10/20 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *
    10/21 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *
    10/22 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %
    10/24 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %
    10/25 — Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall %
    10/26 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall %
    10/28 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall %
    10/29 — Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag %
    10/31 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre %
    11/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom %
    11/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe %
    11/03 — Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon %
    11/05 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre %
    11/06 — Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s %
    11/08 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The CommonWealth Room %
    11/10 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %
    11/11 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox %
    11/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre %

    * = w/ Cassandra Jenkins
    % = w/ Coco

Kevin Morby Announces New Album This Is a Photograph, Shares Title Track: Stream

