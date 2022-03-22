Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Khruangbin Announce New North American Tour Dates

Including shows with Men I Trust and Genesis Owusu

khruangbin expand 2022 tour europe north america
Khruangbin, photo by Tamsin Isaacs
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 22, 2022 | 1:22pm ET

    The Houston psych trio Khruangbin have expanded their upcoming North American tour with a new leg of dates taking place between August and October.

    The newly announced dates include August shows with Men I Trust in Toronto, Brooklyn, and Portland, as well as September west coast leg with Genesis Owusu. Also on the calendar are an appearance at Primavera Sound LA and a one-off show in Mexico City on October 28th.

    Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation fan pre-sale precedes the public on-sale beginning Thursday, March 24th (using the code SHOWTIME).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Khruanbgin have a number of other shows on the calendar, including a leg of US tour dates taking place over the summer. Tickets for those gigs can be purchased here, and you can see the band’s complete tour itinerary down below.

    Last month, Khruanbgin released their latest collaborative EP with Leon Bridges, Texas Moon.

    Khruangbin 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/04 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
    04/05 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
    04/06 – Cologne, DE @ Oarlswerk Victoria
    04/07 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
    04/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
    04/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ K.B.Hallon
    04/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Afas Life
    04/14 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
    04/15 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
    04/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
    04/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center #
    04/30 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena #
    05/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
    05/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #
    05/04 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! #
    05/05 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery #
    05/07 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre #
    05/08 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre #
    05/11 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall #
    07/07 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *
    07/08 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre *
    07/09 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *
    07/10 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts *
    07/12 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheatre *
    07/13 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden *
    07/16 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theater *
    07/17 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theater *
    07/30 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
    07/31 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
    08/01 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark *
    08/02 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach *
    08/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park ^
    08/06 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *
    08/26-28 – Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend
    08/26-28 – Bridgeview, IL @ Sacred Rose Festival
    09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA
    09/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl $
    10/01 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater $
    10/02 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera $
    10/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center %

    # = w/ Toro y Moi
    * = w/ Men I Trust
    ^ = w/ Vieux Farka Touré
    $ = w/ Genesis Owusu
    % = w/ Pachyman

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet Postpone Remainder of Spring US Tour as Guitarist Struggles with Pneumonia

March 21, 2022

griselda tour 2022 conway the machine benny the butcher westside gunn tickets buy

Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Benny the Butcher Announce 2022 Griselda Tour

March 21, 2022

Daddy Yankee tickets tour dates La Ultima Vuelta 2022

How to Get Tickets to Daddy Yankee's Final Tour

March 21, 2022

george clinton tour parliament funkadelic tour dates tickets

George Clinton Announces Parliament-Funkadelic 2022 US Tour Dates

March 21, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Khruangbin Announce New North American Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Sale