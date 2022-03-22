Khruangbin Announce New North American Tour Dates

The Houston psych trio Khruangbin have expanded their upcoming North American tour with a new leg of dates taking place between August and October.

The newly announced dates include August shows with Men I Trust in Toronto, Brooklyn, and Portland, as well as September west coast leg with Genesis Owusu. Also on the calendar are an appearance at Primavera Sound LA and a one-off show in Mexico City on October 28th.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation fan pre-sale precedes the public on-sale beginning Thursday, March 24th (using the code SHOWTIME).

Advertisement

Related Video

Khruanbgin have a number of other shows on the calendar, including a leg of US tour dates taking place over the summer. Tickets for those gigs can be purchased here, and you can see the band’s complete tour itinerary down below.

Last month, Khruanbgin released their latest collaborative EP with Leon Bridges, Texas Moon.

Khruangbin 2022 Tour Dates:

04/04 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

04/05 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

04/06 – Cologne, DE @ Oarlswerk Victoria

04/07 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

04/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

04/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ K.B.Hallon

04/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Afas Life

04/14 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

04/15 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

04/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

04/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center #

04/30 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena #

05/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

05/04 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! #

05/05 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery #

05/07 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre #

05/08 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre #

05/11 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall #

07/07 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

07/08 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre *

07/09 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *

07/10 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts *

07/12 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheatre *

07/13 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden *

07/16 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theater *

07/17 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theater *

07/30 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

07/31 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

08/01 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark *

08/02 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach *

08/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Prospect Park ^

08/06 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *

08/26-28 – Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

08/26-28 – Bridgeview, IL @ Sacred Rose Festival

09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA

09/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl $

10/01 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheater $

10/02 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera $

10/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center %

# = w/ Toro y Moi

* = w/ Men I Trust

^ = w/ Vieux Farka Touré

$ = w/ Genesis Owusu

% = w/ Pachyman

Advertisement