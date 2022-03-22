Kid Rock: Trump Asked For My Advice on North Korea, ISIS

During his presidency, Donald Trump surrounded himself with only the best people. So when it came to foreign policy decisions involving North Korea and ISIS, who better to consult than Kid Rock.

In an interview with FOX News’ Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock revealed that Trump sought his advice on the ISIS caliphate and North Korea.

“I was there with him one day when he ended the caliphate,” the rocker recalled. “He wanted to put out a tweet — he goes, ‘what do you think?'”

“We’re looking at maps, and I’m like, ‘Am I supposed to be in on this [shit]? I make dirty records.”

To Kid Rock’s credit, even he seemed to recognize the absurdity of being asked foreign policy advice.

At another point in the interview, Kid Rock recalled Trump asking him, “‘What do you think we should do about North Korea?’ I’m like… What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this.”

Fortunately, neither man is no longer near the nuclear football. These days, Trump is DJing at Mar-A-Lago and overseeing a floundering social media startup. Meanwhile, Kid Rock is hitting the road for a COVID superspreader tour in support of his latest album, Bad Reputation.

I can’t tell if he’s serious about Trump soliciting his advice on North Korea pic.twitter.com/kCCxq8JcBz — Acyn (@Acyn) March 22, 2022