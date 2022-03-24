Craig Robinson Is a Security Guard Turned Snake Hunter in Trailer for Peacock’s Killing It: Watch

In the teaser for his upcoming Peacock series Killing It, Craig Robinson is living in the lap of luxury, but the newly-released trailer shows the long road it took him to get there. Taking a look back at his days as a security guard with big dreams, the clip offers a peek into his journey to becoming an all-American success story.

The trailer opens with Robinson’s character getting turned down for a loan in thinly veiled racist language before giving a look at his crumbling home life. Learning his daughter could be moving to Ohio due to his ex’s beau getting a new job seems to be the last straw, so when there’s an opportunity to win $20,000 in a snake hunting contest, it’s a no-brainer. Watch the trailer below.

Killing It comes from Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor and writer/producer Luke Del Tredici, who also serve as executive producers with Robinson, Mark Schulman, and Mo Marable. The latter directed the first three episodes. Rounding out the cast are Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller.

The 10-episode series premieres on April 14th on Peacock. Revisit our recent interview with Robinson, in which he describes the difficulties of shooting Killing It, here.