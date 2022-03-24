Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Craig Robinson Is a Security Guard Turned Snake Hunter in Trailer for Peacock’s Killing It: Watch

Comedy from Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor premieres on April 14th

killing it trailer craig robinson peacock
Killing It (Peacock)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 24, 2022 | 1:37pm ET

    In the teaser for his upcoming Peacock series Killing It, Craig Robinson is living in the lap of luxury, but the newly-released trailer shows the long road it took him to get there. Taking a look back at his days as a security guard with big dreams, the clip offers a peek into his journey to becoming an all-American success story.

    The trailer opens with Robinson’s character getting turned down for a loan in thinly veiled racist language before giving a look at his crumbling home life. Learning his daughter could be moving to Ohio due to his ex’s beau getting a new job seems to be the last straw, so when there’s an opportunity to win $20,000 in a snake hunting contest, it’s a no-brainer. Watch the trailer below.

    Killing It comes from Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor and writer/producer Luke Del Tredici, who also serve as executive producers with Robinson, Mark Schulman, and Mo Marable. The latter directed the first three episodes. Rounding out the cast are Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The 10-episode series premieres on April 14th on Peacock. Revisit our recent interview with Robinson, in which he describes the difficulties of shooting Killing It, here.

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dee snider stand for ukraine stream

Dee Snider Shares "Stand (for Ukraine)" Music Video, Launches Support Campaign: Stream

March 24, 2022

Bryan Ferry Announces New EP Love Letters, Shares Title Track: Stream

March 24, 2022

Hank Williams Jr Rich White Honky Blues Dan Auerbach album single video stream

Hank Williams Jr. Announces Dan Auerbach-Produced Album Rich White Honky Blues

March 24, 2022

lykke li eyeye new album 2022 us tour dates

Lykke Li Announces New Audiovisual Album EYEYE, Shares 2022 Tour Dates

March 24, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Craig Robinson Is a Security Guard Turned Snake Hunter in Trailer for Peacock's Killing It: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale