Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Detail New Album, Share “Magenta Mountain”: Stream

The rockers' double LP arrives April 22nd

king gizzard and the lizard wizard magenta mountain stream
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, photo by Jason Galea
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 29, 2022 | 1:00pm ET

    Earlier this month, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announced a new album called Omnium Gatherum by sharing the single “The Dripping Tap.” Now, the Australian rockers are ready to share more details about the forthcoming LP, starting with another new song, “Magenta Mountain.”

    King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard previously referred to Omnium Gatherum as their own White Album. After making three records during the pandemic entirely remotely, the LP was the first time the band recorded together in two years, and in their reunion excitment, they created a sprawling, genre-hopping double album. Track two of 16, “Magenta Mountain,” shimmers with vibrant keys and compressed drums, a candy-coated pop song swaddled in a few extra minutes of psychedelic experimentation.

    KG multi-instrumentalist Ambrose Kenny-Smith discussed the origins of “Magenta Mountain” in a statement. “You know when you have a really weird vivid dream and it sticks with you like glue? One day I came into the studio and Stu was trying to write one of them down,” Kenny-Smith said. “He kept banging on about this paradise called Magenta Mountain that he had seen but none of us believed him. Every day since then he’s been still trying to convince us all that it’s real and one day he will.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Omnium Gatherum arrives in full on April 22nd, and pre-orders are available now. Check out a live video for “Magenta Mountain,” and the album’s artwork and tracklist, below.

    Next month, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard will embark on a massive world tour, which you can grab tickets to via Ticketmaster.

    Earlier this month, the band teamed up with Tropical Fuck Storm for the EP Satanic Slumber Party

    Advertisement

    Omnium Gatherum Artwork:

    king gizzard and the lizard wizard omnium gatherum artwork

    Omnium Gatherum Tracklist:
    01. The Dripping Tap
    02. Magenta Mountain
    03. Kepler-22b
    04. Gaia
    05. Ambergris
    06. Sadie Sorceress
    07. Evilest Man
    08. The Garden Goblin
    09. Blame it on the Weather
    10. Persistence
    11. The Grim Reaper
    12. Presumptuous
    13. Predator X
    14. Red Smoke
    15. Candles
    16. The Funeral

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Craig Finn A Legacy of Rentals album tour Messing With the Settings single video stream watch

Craig Finn Unveils Solo Tour in Support of New Album, Shares "Messing with the Settings" Video: Watch

March 29, 2022

warpaint new single stevie radiate like this music video vr stream

Warpaint Share Funky New Single "Stevie": Stream

March 29, 2022

Angel Olsen Announces New Album Big Time, Shares "All the Good Times": Stream

March 29, 2022

Beach Bunny Emotional Creature New Album Fire Escape New Song Stream

Beach Bunny Announce New Album Emotional Creature, Share "Fire Escape": Stream

March 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Detail New Album, Share "Magenta Mountain": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale