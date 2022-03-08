King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announce New Album, Share 18-Minute Single “The Dripping Tap”: Stream

As has been said many times before, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are coming out with a new album. The Australian rockers are gearing up to share Omnium Gatherum, their first double LP and — if we have our math right here — their 20th album overall. As a preview, King Gizzard have shared the whopping 18-minute single “The Dripping Tap.”

After releasing three albums during lockdown that were written and recorded entirely remotely, Omnium Gatherum marks some of the first music K.G. were able to record in the same space post-pandemic. The result is some of the most ambitious music they’ve ever put to tape: “We decided, this is like our classic sprawling ‘double album,'” frontman Stu Mackenzie said in a statement. “Our White Album, where anything goes.”

“The Dripping Tap” exemplifies that renewed sense of inspiration King Gizzard felt upon returning to the studio. Blending fuzzy garage rock with anthemic guitar lines, the epic track boasts a foreboding message: “Don’t get drowned,” Mackenzie sings, though the song’s wall of sound threatens to pull you under anyway.

Advertisement

Related Video

King Gizzard have not yet shared the Omnium Gatherum tracklist or release date, but stay tuned for when they do. See the album artwork and listen to “The Dripping Tap” below.

King Gizzard embark on their world tour this month, which you can get tickets for over at Ticketmaster.

In 2021, King Gizzard put out two albums: Butterfly 3000 and L.W.