Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Team with Tropical Fuck Storm for New EP: Stream

Born out of the jam session that produced King Gizzard's latest single

King Gizzard Lizard Wizard Tropical Fuck Storm Satanic Slumber Party new EP stream
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard (photo by Jason Galea) and Tropical Fuck Storm (photo by Jaime Wdziekonski)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 14, 2022 | 4:01pm ET

    King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and Tropical Fuck Storm have shared a collaborative EP titled Satanic Slumber Party. Stream it below.

    The three-track project was recorded while King Gizzard were working on their 2019 album Fishing for Fishies with Tropical Fuck Storm’s Gareth Liddiard. Per the latter group’s Fiona Kitschin, the EP was born out of the same jam session that resulted in King Gizzard’s latest single, “The Dripping Tap.”

    “After a long day recording and a few too many drinks, the Gizz guys and us all wore hats and recorded a very long jam, which we called ‘Hat Jam,” Kitschin recalled in a press statement. “Gizz took ideas from the jam and made up a new song called the ‘Dripping Tap’ and Tropical Fuck Storm took the ‘Hat Jam’ recording and turned it into Satanic Slumber Party.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Kitschin continued by describing the EP as “four guitars, three drummers, two synths, bass, harmonica, electronic sax and lots of singers and silliness. It’s like ‘Love Shack’ by the B-52’s except it’s evil.”

    Satanic Slumber Party appears on a limited edition 12-inch containing “The Dripping Tap” as an A-side, exclusively available on both bands’ Australian online stores, with a wider vinyl release at a later date.

    Stream the EP and watch the video for “Satanic Slumber Party Part 2 (Midnight in Sodom)” below.

    Advertisement

    King Gizzard and Tropical Fuck Storm are headed out on separate world tours later this month. See King Gizzard’s dates here and grab your seats via Ticketmaster. Meanwhile, you can find Tropical Fuck Storm’s schedule below the jump and snag your tickets here.

    Satanic Slumber Party EP Artwork:

    King Gizzard Lizard Wizard Tropical Fuck Storm Satanic Slumber Party EP artwork

    Satanic Slumber Party EP Tracklist:
    1. Satanic Slumber Party Part 1 (The Chairman’s Portrait)
    2. Satanic Slumber Party Part 2 (Midnight in Sodom)
    3. Satanic Slumber Party Part 3 (Hoof and Horn)

    Tropical Fuck Storm 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/25 – Bambra, AU @ Meadow Festival
    04/22 – Perth, AU @ Charles Hotel
    04/23 – Fremantle, AU @ Freo. Social
    04/24 – Adelaide, AU @ The Gov
    05/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
    05/28 – London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival
    05/29 – Bristol, UK @ The Lanes
    05/30 – Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)
    06/01 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
    06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/08 – Ravenna, IT @ Beaches Brew
    06/11 – Oslo, NO @ Loaded
    09/04 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
    09/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    09/07 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
    09/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
    09/10 – Brussels, DE @ Botanique
    09/12 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
    09/13 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
    09/14 – Rennes, FR @ Antipode
    09/15 – Lorient, FR @ Hydrophone
    09/16 – Nantes, FR @ Le Lieu Unique
    09/19 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
    09/20 – Biarritz, FR @ Atabal
    09/22 – Bilbao, ES @ Kafe Antzokia
    09/24 – Madrid, ES @ Shoko
    09/25 – Valencia, ES @ Loco Club
    09/27 – Toulouse, FR @ L’ecluse
    09/28 – Lyon, FR @ Marche Gare
    10/19 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount
    10/20 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe
    10/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
    10/22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    10/24 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
    10/25 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
    10/27 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
    11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
    11/02 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    11/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
    11/04 – Washington, DC @ DC9

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Pearl Jam Tickets Tour 2022

How to Get Tickets to Pearl Jam's 2022 Tour

March 14, 2022

Alexisonfire

Alexisonfire Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

March 14, 2022

deicide 2022 tour

Deicide To Celebrate Classic Album Legion on 2022 North American Tour

March 14, 2022

Pearl Jam 2022

Pearl Jam Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

March 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Team with Tropical Fuck Storm for New EP: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale