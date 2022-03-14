King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Team with Tropical Fuck Storm for New EP: Stream

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and Tropical Fuck Storm have shared a collaborative EP titled Satanic Slumber Party. Stream it below.
The three-track project was recorded while King Gizzard were working on their 2019 album Fishing for Fishies with Tropical Fuck Storm’s Gareth Liddiard. Per the latter group’s Fiona Kitschin, the EP was born out of the same jam session that resulted in King Gizzard’s latest single, “The Dripping Tap.”
“After a long day recording and a few too many drinks, the Gizz guys and us all wore hats and recorded a very long jam, which we called ‘Hat Jam,” Kitschin recalled in a press statement. “Gizz took ideas from the jam and made up a new song called the ‘Dripping Tap’ and Tropical Fuck Storm took the ‘Hat Jam’ recording and turned it into Satanic Slumber Party.”
Kitschin continued by describing the EP as “four guitars, three drummers, two synths, bass, harmonica, electronic sax and lots of singers and silliness. It’s like ‘Love Shack’ by the B-52’s except it’s evil.”
Satanic Slumber Party appears on a limited edition 12-inch containing “The Dripping Tap” as an A-side, exclusively available on both bands’ Australian online stores, with a wider vinyl release at a later date.
Stream the EP and watch the video for “Satanic Slumber Party Part 2 (Midnight in Sodom)” below.
King Gizzard and Tropical Fuck Storm are headed out on separate world tours later this month. See King Gizzard’s dates here and grab your seats via Ticketmaster. Meanwhile, you can find Tropical Fuck Storm’s schedule below the jump and snag your tickets here.
Satanic Slumber Party EP Artwork:
Satanic Slumber Party EP Tracklist:
1. Satanic Slumber Party Part 1 (The Chairman’s Portrait)
2. Satanic Slumber Party Part 2 (Midnight in Sodom)
3. Satanic Slumber Party Part 3 (Hoof and Horn)
