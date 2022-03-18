King Princess Announces New Album and Tour, Shares “For My Friends”: Stream

Three years since Cheap Queen, a new King Princess era is officially upon us. The singer-songwriter has shared “For My Friends,” the first look at her forthcoming sophomore album Hold On Baby, and announced a supporting North American tour.

Few other details exist about Hold On Baby besides the fact that it will be out this year, but “For My Friends” previews the album with straight-ahead pop sheen. A love song to the artist’s oldest friends, the track melds a stop-start melody of distorted synthesizers with impassioned vocals from King Princess. “Loving me takes patience,” the singer admits, but she takes comfort in knowing her bonds are unbreakable.

“I thought it would be extra fab to begin releasing this new record with a song about my two best friends from high school,” King Princess said in a statement. “These girls have been through the pits with me, and the more time I spend with them as an adult, the more I’m reminded that they are my home. So thank you my angel horse queens for sticking with me. I love you all and I can’t wait to give you this song.” Listen to “For My Friends” below.

Ahead of Hold On Baby, King Princess has also announced a tour for the album. The “Hold On Baby Tour” begins July 5th in Vancouver and wraps up September 15th in St. Paul, Minnesota. See the full list of dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Back in January, King Princess teamed up with Fousheé on the song “Little Bother.” Before that, she shared a studio version of live favorite “House Burn Down,” and delivered a faithful cover of The Velvet Underground’s “There She Goes Again,” which we named Song of the Week.

King Princess 2022 Tour Dates:

07/05 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

07/06 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount *

07/08 — Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge *

07/09 — Boise, ID @ Revolution *

07/12 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

07/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center *

07/15 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

07/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

07/18 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA *

07/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren *

07/21 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Amphitheater *

07/22 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

07/23 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *

07/25 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

07/26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory at The District *

09/28 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore †

09/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore †

10/03 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall †

10/05 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner †

10/06 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre †

10/08 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY †

10/09 — Detroit, MI @The Fillmore †

10/11 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE †

10/12 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre †

10/14 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee †

10/15 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre †

* = w/ Dora Jar

† = w/ St. Panther