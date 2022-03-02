R.I.P. Kirk Baily, Actor Who Played “Ug” Lee on ‘Salute Your Shorts’ Dead at 59

Kirk Baily, who played Kevin “Ug” Lee on the classic ’90s Nickelodeon sitcom Salute Your Shorts, has died at the age of 59.

TMZ reports that Baily passed away over the weekend following a brief battle with lung cancer.

Baily appeared on all 26 episodes of Salute Your Shorts, playing the feebleminded camp counselor Kevin “Ug” Lee.

His other television credits included guest roles on Melrose Place, Felicity, NYPD Blue, and Judging Amy. More recently, he worked as a voice actor on films like Despicable Me 2, Frozen, Big Hero 6, and Minions, as well as on a number of animes and video games.

