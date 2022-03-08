Menu
Drink It Up: KISS Launch Signature “Cold Gin” Liquor

"Now it REALLY is 'Cold Gin time.'"

kiss cold gin liquor
KISS “Cold Gin” New York Style Gin (via AtomSplitter PR)
March 8, 2022 | 10:26am ET

    KISS have launched their new “Cold Gin” signature liquor, turning their classic song into a real New York-style gin.

    It’s the fourth product from the band’s alcohol brand “Drink It Up by KISS,” which launched in 2021. Considering one of the group’s most famous songs is “Cold Gin,” it only made sense to make the Ace Frehley-penned tune the namesake for the new gin.

    Remarked Paul Stanley in a press release: “Now it REALLY is ‘Cold Gin time.’ If gin is your thing, then this is the one to bring. Like the song, this one’s a classic!”

    Related Video

    The bottle features a custom label featuring the Brooklyn Bridge and each member of KISS. It’s rendered in a lavish art deco style and will look proper on the shelf next to your KISS collectibles long after you’ve finished that last drop of “Cold Gin.”

    Each bottle retails for $39.99. For the gin connoisseur, the Drink It Up website outlines the following tasting notes: “Well balanced, clear character of juniper, citrus and herbs, lemon peel, angelica root.”

    Rush Golden Ale Beer
     Editor's Pick
    Rush Announce Canadian Golden Ale Beer, Share Fun Promo Clip with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson: Watch

    Booze and rock music go together, and KISS are one of many rock bands who’ve begun branding their own signature alcohol products. Metallica have their own Blackened American Whiskey line, and fellow thrashers Anthrax have taken a personal interest in tasting and proliferating their own signature bourbon. Meanwhile, bands like Deftones, Rush, and Pantera have opted for craft beer tie-ins.

    KISS’ “Cold Gin” liquor is available to order via the Drink It Up website. A four-bottle bundle is also available featuring a complete set of four exclusive guitar picks based on each member of the band.

    Check out images of the “Cold Gin” bottle below.

    unnamed 153 Drink It Up: KISS Launch Signature Cold Gin Liquor

