Kraftwerk Add New Dates to 2022 North American Tour

Beginning in May, Kraftwerk will bring their renowned “3D Tour” to North America. In anticipation of the tour’s launch, the iconic electronic outfit have expanded the itinerary with the addition of new shows in New Brunswick, NJ; New Haven, CT; and Bentonville, AK.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Friday, April 1st via Ticketmaster, while all other shows are currently on sale. Check out Kraftwerk’s complete tour schedule below.

The upcoming tour, which comes in celebration of Kraftwerk’s 50th anniversary, marks the group’s first US tour since 2016. It also marks their return to the road following their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Last week, Kraftwerk released their 2020 Remixes compilation on CD and vinyl for the first time.

Kraftwerk 2022 Tour Dates:

05/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace

06/01 – Minneapolis, IN @ State Theatre

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

06/04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

06/06 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

06/08 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

06/10 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

06/11 – Boston, MA @ Bosch Center Wang Theatre

06/14 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre

06/15 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall

06/17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

06/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

06/22 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theatre

06/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/25 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theatre

06/26 – Bentonville, AK @ The Momentary

06/27 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

06/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/03 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre

07/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

07/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07/08 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

07/09 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

07/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre