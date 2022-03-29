Menu
Kraftwerk Add New Dates to 2022 North American Tour

The electronic icons expanded their upcoming jaunt with the addition of several more shows

Kraftwerk 2022 tour
Kraftwerk, photo courtesy of artist
March 29, 2022 | 3:48pm ET

    Beginning in May, Kraftwerk will bring their renowned “3D Tour” to North America. In anticipation of the tour’s launch, the iconic electronic outfit have expanded the itinerary with the addition of new shows in New Brunswick, NJ; New Haven, CT; and Bentonville, AK.

    Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Friday, April 1st via Ticketmaster, while all other shows are currently on sale. Check out Kraftwerk’s complete tour schedule below.

    The upcoming tour, which comes in celebration of Kraftwerk’s 50th anniversary, marks the group’s first US tour since 2016. It also marks their return to the road following their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

    Last week, Kraftwerk released their 2020 Remixes compilation on CD and vinyl for the first time.

    Kraftwerk 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    05/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace
    06/01 – Minneapolis, IN @ State Theatre
    06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
    06/04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
    06/06 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    06/08 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
    06/10 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
    06/11 – Boston, MA @ Bosch Center Wang Theatre
    06/14 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre
    06/15 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall
    06/17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
    06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    06/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    06/22 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theatre
    06/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    06/25 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theatre
    06/26 – Bentonville, AK @ The Momentary
    06/27 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
    06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park
    06/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    07/03 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
    07/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
    07/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    07/08 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    07/09 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    07/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

