Kraftwerk Add New Dates to 2022 North American Tour

Beginning in May, Kraftwerk will bring their renowned “3D Tour” to North America. In anticipation of the tour’s launch, the iconic electronic outfit have expanded the itinerary with the addition of new shows in New Brunswick, NJ; New Haven, CT; and Bentonville, AK.
Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Friday, April 1st via Ticketmaster, while all other shows are currently on sale. Check out Kraftwerk’s complete tour schedule below.
The upcoming tour, which comes in celebration of Kraftwerk’s 50th anniversary, marks the group’s first US tour since 2016. It also marks their return to the road following their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.
Last week, Kraftwerk released their 2020 Remixes compilation on CD and vinyl for the first time.
Kraftwerk 2022 Tour Dates:
05/27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Connor Palace
06/01 – Minneapolis, IN @ State Theatre
06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
06/04 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
06/06 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
06/08 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
06/10 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
06/11 – Boston, MA @ Bosch Center Wang Theatre
06/14 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre
06/15 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall
06/17 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
06/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
06/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
06/22 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theatre
06/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
06/25 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theatre
06/26 – Bentonville, AK @ The Momentary
06/27 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park
06/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/03 – San Diego, CA @ San Diego Civic Theatre
07/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
07/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
07/08 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
07/09 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
07/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre