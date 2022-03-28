Kristin Chenoweth “Ready” to Play Dolly Parton in a Biopic or Broadway Show

Considering her career has spanned over half a century, the world is long overdue for a Dolly Parton biopic. But one of the first steps toward getting the project off the ground is finding its star, and Broadway veteran Kristin Chenoweth had a straightforward response when she found out she was being considered: “I’m ready Dolly.”

Parton discussed her plans for a biopic or Broadway show during her recent appearance on Mr. Nashville Talks. As it turns out, the multi-hyphenate has wanted to adapt her life story for a long time, but naturally, the pandemic shifted her plans.

“I’ve been talking about doing my Broadway musical and we were really, really way out ahead of that, and then COVID hit and that changed my mind about a whole lot of things,” Parton said. “I do intend someday to be on Broadway, but I’m thinking now that I might do my life story as a feature… Maybe possibly even a musical feature, so we’re in talks about that.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Whether it be on stage or on screen, Chenoweth certainly has the resume to portray a younger Parton. And Parton herself agrees; in a 2020 cover story with Marie Claire, she proclaimed her love for the Wicked star.

“I love Kristin Chenoweth,” Parton said. “She’s just absolutely fantastic. Years and years ago, when I was going to do the Broadway musical — I never can get it to how I want it, but I’m still working on it. But I thought she’d be an ideal person to do that.”

In fact, Chenoweth has already proved that she’d make the perfect Parton. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show late last year (via NewsInEntertainment), Chenoweth flaunted her Parton impression by performing a brief — albeit very convincing — rendition of “Jolene.” She also used that as an opportunity to once proclaim her eagerness for the potential role: “Dolly, hurry up! I’m ready!” she yelled, staring straight into the camera.

Advertisement

We’ll take Chenoweth’s enthusiasm as her official audition. See the message, and watch Parton’s full interview on Mr. Nashville Talks, below.

Despite her noble effort to take her name off the ballot, Parton is nominated for a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction this year. She’s also set to star in a film adaptation of her forthcoming novel, Run Rose Run.