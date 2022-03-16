Kung Fu Panda Animated Series Starring Jack Black Coming to Netflix

Get ready for Jack Black’s return as Po Ping: Netflix and DreamWorks have announced an upcoming animated series titled Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

Marking Black’s first time back in the franchise since the 2016 film Kung Fu Panda 3, the show partners Po with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade in a globe-trotting quest to prevent a pair of weasels from collecting four powerful magic weapons.

Black also voiced Po in the first two Kung Fu Panda movies, as well as a number of short films. Previous animated series have featured Mick Wingert in the role. Beginning in 2011, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon, serving as a bridge between the first and second movies, while Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny recently aired on Prime Video for a single season.

Later this year, Black is set to star in another franchise, playing Bowser in a new Super Mario Bros. animated film hitting theaters on December 21st. In a recent interview with Heavy Consequence, the long-time Mario Bros. fan said his character will “barbecue” Chris Pratt’s Mario and eat him “whole.”

Before the Mario Bros. movie arrives in theaters, Black will head out on the road for a summer and fall US tour as part of his comedy rock duo Tenacious D with Kyle Gass. Pick up your tickets here.

It's #NationalPandaDay panda-monium! @jackblack returns as Po in Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, an all-new series coming soon to @netflix! pic.twitter.com/biGfLwbrRk
— DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) March 16, 2022