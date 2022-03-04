Kurt Vile Reveals New Single “Hey Like a Child”: Stream

Kurt Vile has released his new single, “Hey Like a Child,” which serves as the latest preview of his upcoming album (watch my moves). Take a listen below.

On the track, the Philadelphia alt-rocker intones flatly over the meandering quaver of looping guitars, singing, “Feelin’ on the climb till I slide back down/ From out of the sun you spun me around and around/ Hey like a child you waltzed into my life/ Hey like a mild high, I’m feelin’ fine/ In a dream, I drew my blueprint/ Thought I’d better get a load of the way that I do this.”

Due out April 15th, (watch my moves) features contributions from Chastity Belt, Cate Le Bon, James Stewart of Sun Ra Arkestra, Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint, and Harry Styles/Hot Chip drummer Sarah Jones. Vile previously previewed the album by releasing “Like Exploding Stones” as the lead single.

“I was stressed by the weight of the world, but pretty much all of my songs take a certain turn where there’s stress and darkness and then I pull into the light,” the singer told NME in February about his writing process for the new studio set. “There’s stress coming down on my brain and then you just notice some beautiful tree, or you turn your head to the light. Life is a struggle, but you’ve just got to try and turn your head to the light, man.”

Vile has also announced a sprawling North American tour in support of the upcoming album, which begins April 26th in Norfolk, Virginia with Chastity Belt, Natural Information Society, and Sun Ra Arkestra each providing support on select dates. Buy tickets for the trek here.