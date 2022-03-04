Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kurt Vile Reveals New Single “Hey Like a Child”: Stream

The latest preview of Vile's new album (watch my moves)

kurt vile hey like a child new single stream
Kurt Vile, photo by Kate Taylor Battle
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
March 4, 2022 | 12:44pm ET

    Kurt Vile has released his new single, “Hey Like a Child,” which serves as the latest preview of his upcoming album (watch my moves). Take a listen below.

    On the track, the Philadelphia alt-rocker intones flatly over the meandering quaver of looping guitars, singing, “Feelin’ on the climb till I slide back down/ From out of the sun you spun me around and around/ Hey like a child you waltzed into my life/ Hey like a mild high, I’m feelin’ fine/ In a dream, I drew my blueprint/ Thought I’d better get a load of the way that I do this.”

    Due out April 15th, (watch my moves) features contributions from Chastity Belt, Cate Le Bon, James Stewart of Sun Ra Arkestra, Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint, and Harry Styles/Hot Chip drummer Sarah Jones. Vile previously previewed the album by releasing “Like Exploding Stones” as the lead single.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I was stressed by the weight of the world, but pretty much all of my songs take a certain turn where there’s stress and darkness and then I pull into the light,” the singer told NME in February about his writing process for the new studio set. “There’s stress coming down on my brain and then you just notice some beautiful tree, or you turn your head to the light. Life is a struggle, but you’ve just got to try and turn your head to the light, man.”

    Vile has also announced a sprawling North American tour in support of the upcoming album, which begins April 26th in Norfolk, Virginia with Chastity Belt, Natural Information Society, and Sun Ra Arkestra each providing support on select dates. Buy tickets for the trek here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

soul glo driponomics

Soul Glo Unleash "Driponomics" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

March 4, 2022

meshuggah light the shortening fuse

Meshuggah Unveil New Song "Light the Shortening Fuse": Stream

March 4, 2022

your old droog yod wave album stream

Your Old Droog Unleashes New Album YOD Wave: Stream

March 4, 2022

Bob Moses The Silence in Between

Bob Moses Break Down New Album The Silence in Between Track by Track: Exclusive

March 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kurt Vile Reveals New Single "Hey Like a Child": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale