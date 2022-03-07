Lady Gaga Announce 2022 Dates for “The Chromatica Ball”

Following multiple postponements, Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” will finally take place in Summer 2022.

Gaga’s 14-city run begins with shows in Europe and the UK in July. She’ll then embark on a North American tour that will see her play stadiums in Toronto, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, and beyond.

Tickets to Gaga’s previously postponed “Chromatica Ball” shows in Paris, London, Toronto, New York, Chicago, and Boston will be valid at the newly rescheduled dates, while excess tickets are now available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

Tickets to the newly announced dates in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Atlanta, and Washington, DC go on sale Monday, March 14th via Ticketmaster.

Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” comes in support of her 2020 album, Chromatica. The tour was originally supposed to take place in Summer 2020, but were postponed due to the pandemic.

Prior to kicking off the “Chromatica Ball,” Gaga will play another string of dates at Las Vegas’ Park MGM as part of her “Jazz & Piano” residency. Tickets are available here.

Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” Tour Dates:

07/17 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel- Arena

07/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

07/24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

07/26 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome

07/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/30 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

08/06 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/11 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/19 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/23 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field

08/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

09/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium