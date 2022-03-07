Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Lady Gaga Announce 2022 Dates for “The Chromatica Ball”

The long-awaited 14-city jaunt goes down this summer

Lady Gaga 2022 tour dates
Lady Gaga, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
March 7, 2022 | 10:11am ET

    Following multiple postponements, Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” will finally take place in Summer 2022.

    Gaga’s 14-city run begins with shows in Europe and the UK in July. She’ll then embark on a North American tour that will see her play stadiums in Toronto, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, and beyond.

    Tickets to Gaga’s previously postponed “Chromatica Ball” shows in Paris, London, Toronto, New York, Chicago, and Boston will be valid at the newly rescheduled dates, while excess tickets are now available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tickets to the newly announced dates in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Atlanta, and Washington, DC go on sale Monday, March 14th via Ticketmaster.

    Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” comes in support of her 2020 album, Chromatica. The tour was originally supposed to take place in Summer 2020, but were postponed due to the pandemic.

    Prior to kicking off the “Chromatica Ball,” Gaga will play another string of dates at Las Vegas’ Park MGM as part of her “Jazz & Piano” residency. Tickets are available here.

    Advertisement

    Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica Ball” Tour Dates:
    07/17 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel- Arena
    07/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
    07/24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
    07/26 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome
    07/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    07/30 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    08/06 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
    08/08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
    08/11 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    08/19 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
    08/23 – Dallas, TX @ Globe Life Field
    08/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park
    09/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
    09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Lady Gaga Tickets

How to Get Tickets to Lady Gaga's "The Chromatica Ball" Tour

March 7, 2022

the prodigy 2022 tour uk keith flint dead tickets

The Prodigy Announce First Tour Since Keith Flint's Death: "This One's for Flinty"

March 7, 2022

doyle 2022 tour

Misfits' Doyle Embarks on 2022 US Tour: See the Dates

March 7, 2022

Breaking Benjamin Alice in Chains Bush 2022 tour

Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, and Bush Team Up for 2022 US Tour

March 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lady Gaga Announce 2022 Dates for "The Chromatica Ball"

Menu Shop Search Sale