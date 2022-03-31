Menu
Lady Lamb Drops New Single “Ivy”: Stream

The singer's first new music since 2020's "Arizona"

lady lamb ivy new single west coast tour dates stream
Lady Lamb, photo by Shervin Lainez
March 31, 2022 | 11:47am ET

    Lady Lamb has released her latest single “Ivy” via Ba Da Bing! Records. Stream it below.

    “I think you were hopin’ I could decode/ The meaning of your touch,” the artist otherwise known as Aly Spaltro laments on the track’s second verse over gently melancholy acoustic guitar before the chorus crashes in. “It’s what I’d wanted, why was I oblivious?/ Turns out playin’ it cool, it don’t serve us at all/ I wish I’d had my shit together/ Thrown you up against the wall.”

    According to a press release, another song called “Wolves of My Want” will be released tomorrow (April 1st). These two tracks mark Lady Lamb’s first new music since her pair of 2020 singles, “Arizona” and “We’ve Got a Good Thing Going.” Her last album was 2019’s Even in the Tremor.

    The singer-songwriter is also headed out on a spring tour in a few weeks, starting on April 21st in Seattle. She’ll spend a whirlwind total of 10 days hitting seven more cities, including back-to-back nights at Mississippi Studios in Portland and stops in Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, and more. In late May, she’s also performing a set at the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath, Maine. Grab your tickets here.

    Lady Lamb 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/21 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    04/22 — Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub
    04/23 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    04/24 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    04/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    04/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room Highland Park
    04/28 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego
    04/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
    04/30 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
    05/22 — Bath, ME @ Maine Maritime Museum

