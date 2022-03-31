Lady Lamb Drops New Single “Ivy”: Stream

Lady Lamb has released her latest single “Ivy” via Ba Da Bing! Records. Stream it below.

“I think you were hopin’ I could decode/ The meaning of your touch,” the artist otherwise known as Aly Spaltro laments on the track’s second verse over gently melancholy acoustic guitar before the chorus crashes in. “It’s what I’d wanted, why was I oblivious?/ Turns out playin’ it cool, it don’t serve us at all/ I wish I’d had my shit together/ Thrown you up against the wall.”

According to a press release, another song called “Wolves of My Want” will be released tomorrow (April 1st). These two tracks mark Lady Lamb’s first new music since her pair of 2020 singles, “Arizona” and “We’ve Got a Good Thing Going.” Her last album was 2019’s Even in the Tremor.

The singer-songwriter is also headed out on a spring tour in a few weeks, starting on April 21st in Seattle. She’ll spend a whirlwind total of 10 days hitting seven more cities, including back-to-back nights at Mississippi Studios in Portland and stops in Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, and more. In late May, she’s also performing a set at the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath, Maine. Grab your tickets here.

Lady Lamb 2022 Tour Dates:

04/21 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

04/22 — Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

04/23 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

04/24 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

04/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

04/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room Highland Park

04/28 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

04/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04/30 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

05/22 — Bath, ME @ Maine Maritime Museum