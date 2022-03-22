Menu
Lala Lala Shares New Single "Memory": Stream

Lillie West returns with her first new music of 2022

Lala Lala, photo by Michael Schmelling
March 22, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Lillie West’s Lala Lala is back with a new track called “Memory.” Stream it below.

    The single marks the follow-up to last fall’s I Want the Door to Open and features the album’s co-producer, WHY’s Yoni Wolf, on synth and piano. Murky production gives way to upbeat keys and driving percussion on “Memory,” which is co-produced by Andrew Broder.

    In a press statement, the Chicago-based musician explained the song is about “euphoric recall and letting go of fantasy.” West added, “Is it magic or a meaningful coincidence or are you just obsessed?”

    Released in October, I Want the Door to Open marked West’s third full-length as Lala Lala and includes the singles “Prove It,” “Color of the Pool,” and “DIVER.”

    Lala Lala’s expansive North American tour is currently underway, featuring Lillie joined by Abby Black (drums/samples), Reno Cruz (guitar, vocals), and Yasmine Mifdal (keyboard, saxophone). The trek includes upcoming stops in Austin, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC before wrapping at Chicago’s Garfield Park Conservatory on May 1st. Grab your seat via Ticketmaster.

     

