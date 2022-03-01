Larry David Postpones HBO Documentary at the Last Minute

Today, March 1st, was supposed to mark the premiere of The Larry David Story, HBO’s two-part documentary on the comedy legend. However, just a day before its scheduled release, HBO announced that Larry David himself was postponing the special.

“The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed,” read the statement posted by HBO Documentaries on Twitter. “Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience.”

The planned documentary was directed by David’s longtime friend and partner, Larry Charles. It primarily focused on the two men in conversation about Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and how David evolved “from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America’s favorite misanthrope.”

Advertisement

Related Video

There’s no word yet on when or where David will re-film the special live, but stay tuned here for more information as it becomes available. Last October, David wrapped up Season 11 of Curb. He also appeared as a crypto skeptic in a great Super Bowl commercial earlier this year.

The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info. — HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) March 1, 2022