The creepy toilet in the likeness of Metallica’s Lars Ulrich is making its way to the drummer’s birth country of Denmark, where it has been acquired by the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum in Copenhagen.

A cursed piece of art if there ever was one, the toilet finding its home at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum only makes sense. We previously reported on the functioning crapper when it made the viral rounds online last year. Even weirder, it was created by the same Florida-based metalhead who claimed to have forged a guitar out of his dead uncle’s skeleton.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the artist, who goes by Prince Midnight, donated the toilet to Ripley Entertainmentin Orlando, where it currently resides in the a warehouse before shipping off to Denmark. Before that, it enjoyed a functional installment in the restroom of Brass Mug, a Tampa Bay bar and music venue. Metal on your ass, anyone?

As for whether the toilet was meant as an insult to the Metallica drummer, the Prince insists his motivation was, in fact, the opposite. “This toilet was built by a Metallica superfan,” he said. “They wrote the first songs that meant something to me.”

And for those concerned that the Ulrich toilet will be desecrated at the Denmark museum, Sabrina Sieck of Ripley Entertainment affirmed, “Don’t worry, this will be featured in a gallery, not the bathroom.” Ulrich, a known art collector himself, can surely get behind that (pun intended).

Prince Midnight apparently chose Lars due to the simple fact that he’s often depicted sitting. “I could have done a urinal with James [Hetfield],” he said, “but that’s not where the creative spirit was leading me.”

As it turns out, Metallica are kicking off their 2022 European tour in Copenhagen on June 15th, perhaps allowing fans to check out the Lars Ulrich toilet during the day before banging their heads at night. Before that, the metal titans will embark on a South American tour in late April and play the US festivals BottleRock Napa Valley and Boston Calling in May. They’ll also follow their European run with a pair of US stadium shows in August. Get tickets to Metallica’s upcoming concerts here.