Latto Recruits Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino for “Sunshine”: Stream

Breakout Atlanta rapper Latto is aiming for the mainstream with her new album 777, picking more varied production and showing off a softer side with more singing than ever before. This also includes guest verses from the likes of Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino, who appear on the self-described hood gospel “Sunshine.”

Over a brassy beat from Bongo and Luke Crowder with backing choir vocals, Latto sets the tone by singing about people who didn’t stay loyal during her come-up. She continues with a melodic delivery on her verse, getting in some wordplay about Pharrell (“Big Latto for real, I ain’t never done fronted”) as she brushes off the haters.

Given the high standards he’s set, Wayne’s following verse isn’t anything special, but his presence speaks volumes. Gambino’s up next with a rare feature, in which he acknowledges that he’s been away from rap for a while: “I’m sweeter at rapping like what the fuck happened?/ Came back and he’s snapping, came back with a passion.”

“Sunshine” isn’t an instant hit, but represents Latto’s level-up. With additional features from 21 Savage, the ever-present Lil Durk, Kodak Black, and rising star Nardo Wick, 777 stays rooted in hip-hop, but there’s more variety than the Southern trap sound for which she became known.

Stream “Sunshine” below, along with the rest of the album.

Latto is currently on her “777 Tour.” Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

777 Artwork:

777 Tracklist:

1. 777 Pt. 1

2. 777 Pt. 2

3. Wheelie (feat. 21 Savage)

4. Big Energy

5. Sunshine (feat. Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino)

6. Like a Thug (feat. Lil Durk)

7. It’s Givin

8. Stepper (feat. Nardo Wick)

9. Trust No Bitch

10. Bussdown (feat. Kodak Black)

11. Soufside

12. Sleep Sleep

13. Real One