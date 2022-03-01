Laura Jane Grace, Tim Kasher, and Anthony Green Announce 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!, Tim Kasher of Cursive, and Anthony Green of Circa Survive are teaming up for a co-headlining tour that will feature the trio of rock musicians participating in each other’s sets. Taking place throughout May, it’s called “The Carousel Tour.”

The trek will feature a rotating cast of supporting acts including Oceanator, Mikey Erg, and Home Is Where, and kicks off in Minneapolis on May 1st. From there, they’ll hit cities like Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles before wrapping on May 31st in Denver.

See the full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

“We wanted to do something different with the ‘Carousel Tour,’ something more collaborative than your usual show,” said Grace in a statement. “So while each of us will have our own set times, these aren’t solo sets. We’ve challenged each other to blur the lines and join in on each other’s songs and to bring other players onto the stage with us each night.”

She continued, “We don’t want any show on the tour to feel routine or the same as the night before. We’re trying to lean into the unpredictability of these current times while manifesting inspiration and unhinged joy.”

Grace is coming off her 2021 EP At War with the Silverfish. Meanwhile, Circa Survive released their latest EP A Dream About Death in February and Kasher recently announced a new solo album Middling Age dropping in April.

“The Carousel Tour” 2022 Dates:

05/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe *

05/02 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Club (The Rave Hall) *

05/03 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

05/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

05/06 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

05/07 — Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom (Somerville Theatre) *

05/09 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza ^

05/10 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage ^

05/11 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground ^

05/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^

05/14 — New Orleans, LA @ The Hangar ^

05/15 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

05/17 — San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center ^

05/18 — Roswell, NM @ The Liberty ^

05/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom #

05/21 — Pomona, CA @ The Glass House #

05/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater #

05/24 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall #

05/26 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #

05/27 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox #

05/29 — Boise, ID @ The Olympic #

05/30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall #

05/31 — Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall #

* = w/ Mikey Erg

^ = w/ Home Is Where

# = w/ Oceanator