Hacks is gearing up for Season 2, and this time, it’s bringing a fleet of new guest stars on the road: Variety reports that Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen, and Margaret Cho will all be featured in the forthcoming season of the HBO Max dramedy.

Hacks centers around the cross-country adventures of acclaimed Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her 20-something writing counterpart Ava (Hannah Einbinder). HBO Max has yet to unveil Season 2’s release date or the roles of its new stars.

Metcalf is known for her portrayal as an overbearing mother in Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age hit Lady Bird, as well as her long-running role as Jackie Harris on Roseanne and its spin-off, The Connors.

Kelly was recently seen as the terrifyingly monotonous drug dealer Laurie on Euphoria, while Wen has become an action series mainstay with her recent roles in The Book of Boba Fett and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Cho recently co-stared in the Netflix rom-com Good on Paper.

Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, the first season of Hacks took home the Golden Globe for outstanding TV comedy, while Smart won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Here at Consequence, Hacks was our fifth favorite show in all of 2021.