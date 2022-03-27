Liam Gallagher Dedicates “Live Forever” Performance to Taylor Hawkins: Watch

In what will undoubtedly be the first of many on-stage tributes to Taylor Hawkins, Liam Gallagher honored the Foo Fighters drummer with a performance of “Live Forever” during his concert in London on Saturday.

“I dedicate this last song to the one and only Taylor fucking Hawkins,” Gallagher said prior to performing the Oasis classic. “This is for you, brother.” A photo of Hawkins’ face was then shown on the video screen before Gallagher and his band. See fan-captured footage below.

Gallagher also commemorated Hawkins in a tweeted posted earlier on Saturday. “Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins,” he wrote, “my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x”

Hawkins was a self-described Oasis superfan, to the point where he publicly pleaded for the band to reunite during Foo Fighters’ headlining set at Reading Festival. But after Noel Gallagher scoffed at Hawkins’ overture, the Foo Fighters firmly drummer aligned himself with brother Liam, telling Radio X in a 2019 interview, “He’s my mate. He’s my bro. I love him.”

Since news of Hawkins’ tragic death was announced Friday evening, virtually every major rocker has paid tribute to the legendary drummer. Stevie Nicks, RUSH, Tom Morello, Ozzy Osbourne, Lars Ulrich, Travis Barker, and more commemorated Hawkins on social media, while Miley Cyrus promised to dedicate her headlining set at Lollapalooza Brasil on Saturday night in his honor.

Liam Gallagher dedicating ‘Live Forever’ to Taylor Hawkins tonight at #teenagecancergigs pic.twitter.com/tRUtPrSoVW Advertisement — ali (@Justdip) March 26, 2022

Liam Gallagher dedicating ‘Live Forever’ to Taylor Hawkins tonight at the Royal Albert Hall ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3A6WvsM9sD — Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) March 26, 2022

.@liamgallagher dedicated Live Forever to Taylor Hawkins tonight 🤍 pic.twitter.com/sjZz2HNrsV — briony (@briony_may) March 26, 2022