Life is Beautiful 2022: Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Lorde & More to Play Vegas Festival

Cage the Elephant, Jack Harlow, Charli XCX, and Beach House are also heading to Sin City this September

Arctic Monkeys Lorde and Gorillaz
Arctic Monkeys (Kimberly Ross) / Lorde (Ross) / Gorillaz (Ben Kaye)
March 15, 2022 | 1:31pm ET

    Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful returns in September 2022 with a lineup let by Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Lorde, Cage the Elephant, and Jack Harlow.

    The three-day festival takes place Friday, September 16th to Sunday, September 18th in downtown Vegas. Other notable acts playing include Calvin Harris, Migos, Beach House, Charli XCX, Big Boi, Alessia Cara, Wet Leg, Jungle, Sylvan Esso, Isaiah Rashad, Rico Nasty, Shaggy, Pussy Riot, JPEGMAFIA, Sam Fender, Kenny Hoopla, Dermot Kennedy, and more.

    Three-day general admission and VIP passes go on sale beginning Friday, March 18th at 10:00 a.m. PT via the festival’s website.

    Life is Beautiful 2022 lineup

