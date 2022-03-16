Menu
Limp Bizkit Announce Spring 2022 US Tour

The "Still Sucks Tour" kicks off in late April

Limp Bizkit tour 2022
Fred Durst and Wes Borland of Limp Bizkit (photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
March 16, 2022 | 1:56pm ET

    Limp Bizkit have announced a Spring 2022 US tour in support of their recent comeback album, Still Sucks. The outing will find the rap-metal group playing arenas and theaters, with various support from $not, Wargasm UK, Scowl, Yung Gravy, and Dying Wish.

    The “Still Sucks Tour” kicks off April 28th in Tampa, Florida, and runs through a May 31st show in Ontario, California. Among the stops is an April 13th gig at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 18th) to the general public via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale beginning Thursday (March 17th) using pre-sale code SHOWTIME.

    Still Sucks dropped on Halloween of 2021, preceded by the single “Dad Vibes.” Along with the new music came a new look for frontman Fred Durst, who sported a gray wig and horseshoe mustache along with “dad” clothes when the band played a few gigs over the summer before postponing the remaining dates over COVID safety concerns.

    The new album marked Limp Bizkit’s first LP in 10 years, following 2011’s Gold Cobra. In addition to Durst, the band features fellow original members John Otto (drums), Sam Rivers (bass), Wes Borland (guitar) and DJ Lethal.

    Fred Durst Action Figure
    See the full list of dates for Limp Bizkit’s 2022 Spring tour below, and pick up tickets here.

    Limp Bizkit 2022 US Tour Dates:
    04/28 – Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Live *
    04/30 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live *
    04/03 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena *
    04/04 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center *
    04/06 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Casino *
    04/07 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza *
    04/10 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center *
    04/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *
    04/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
    04/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena *
    04/18 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre ^
    04/19 – Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center ^
    05/21 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino ^
    05/22 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center ^
    05/24 – Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena ^
    05/26 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center ^
    05/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas #
    05/29 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center #
    05/31 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena #

    * = w/ $not, Wargasm UK, Scowl
    ^ = w/ Yung Gravy, Dying Wish, Wargasm UK
    # = w/ Dying Wish, Wargasm UK

