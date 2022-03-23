Live-Action Voltron Movie Coming from Red Notice Director Rawson Marshall Thurber

Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber is set to pilot a legendary robot in a live-action adaptation of Voltron.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thurber will co-write the script with Ellen Shanman. World Events Productions, the company that owns the rights to the character, will serve as a producer through CEO Bob Koplar. The film is currently looking for a distribution home, though interest is reportedly high.

World Events created Voltron: Defenders of the Universe in 1984. The show was a dubbed and recut version of the Japanese mecha anime Beast King GoLion, with an unrelated anime, Kikou Kantai Dairugger XV, serving as the basis for much of Season 2. The plot follows five space pilots who each steer their own lion robot. All five together can assemble into one towering robotic warrior, Voltron.

Advertisement

Related Video

The show quickly became a hit, spawning toys, T-shirts, and several sequel series, most recently Voltron: Legendary Defender, which ran for 78 episodes on Netflix from 2016 to 2018. Netflix has reportedly been trying to make a live-action movie for several years, though according to THR, they are unlikely to win the bid for this version of the project.

While Thurber hasn’t finalized a deal, a Voltron movie could impact the timeline of Red Notice 2 and Red Notice 3, which are expected to film back-to-back as soon as Thurber and his stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot are ready. According to Netflix, Red Notice stands as its most popular original flick of all time.