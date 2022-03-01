Live Nation’s Lawn Pass Offering Unlimited Access to Summer Concerts

Live Nation’s Lawn Pass will offer access to an unlimited number of summer concerts at 30 venues across the US.

With Live Nation’s Lawn Pass, fans can can attend any concert at their local amphitheater music venue — even ones that are sold out. That includes upcoming shows headlined by Jack White, Nine Inch Nails, Foo Fighters, Tears for Fears, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Phish, The Black Keys, KISS, Slipknot, Iron Maiden, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, Zac Brown Band, Halsey, The Doobie Brothers, Rod Stewart, and more.

Live Nation’s Lawn Pass, priced at $199.99, will go on sale starting Wednesday, March 2nd at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 p.m. PT. Fair warning: each venue will have only a limited number of Lawn Passes available, and once they’re sold out, they’re sold out.

Each Lawn Pass holder will receive a custom personalized credential with their name that serves as their ticket to each show day. The full list of participating amphitheaters can be found below, and find more details here.

Ed. Note: Check out Consequence’s Live section for the latest tour updates and festival announcements.

Participating Venues:

Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix AZ)

Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)

Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)

Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY)

Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park (Tinley Park, IL)

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)

Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)

Lakewood Amphitheatre (Atlanta, GA) – Formerly Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Chula Vista, CA)

PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)

PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)

Ruoff Music Center (Noblesville, IN)

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (Ridgefield, WA)

Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY)

Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA)

St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (Scranton, PA)

The Pavilion At Star Lake (Burgettstown, PA)

Toyota Amphitheatre (Wheatland, CA)

USANA Amphitheatre (West Valley City, UT)

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VI)

Waterfront Music Pavilion (Camden, NJ) – Formerly BB&T Pavilion

White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)

Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)

XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)

