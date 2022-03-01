Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Live Nation’s Lawn Pass Offering Unlimited Access to Summer Concerts

The pass provides access to shows like Jack White, Nine Inch Nails, Tears for Fears, and more

color blur lawn pass
Live Nation’s Lawn Pass 2022, photo via Live Nation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
March 1, 2022 | 12:35pm ET

    Live Nation’s Lawn Pass will offer access to an unlimited number of summer concerts at 30 venues across the US.

    With Live Nation’s Lawn Pass, fans can can attend any concert at their local amphitheater music venue — even ones that are sold out. That includes upcoming shows headlined by Jack White, Nine Inch Nails, Foo Fighters, Tears for Fears, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Phish, The Black Keys, KISS, Slipknot, Iron Maiden, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, Zac Brown Band, Halsey, The Doobie Brothers, Rod Stewart, and more.

    Live Nation’s Lawn Pass, priced at $199.99, will go on sale starting Wednesday, March 2nd at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 p.m. PT. Fair warning: each venue will have only a limited number of Lawn Passes available, and once they’re sold out, they’re sold out.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Each Lawn Pass holder will receive a custom personalized credential with their name that serves as their ticket to each show day. The full list of participating amphitheaters can be found below, and find more details here.

    Ed. Note: Check out Consequence’s Live section for the latest tour updates and festival announcements.

    Participating Venues:
    Ak-Chin Pavilion (Phoenix AZ)
    Blossom Music Center (Cuyahoga Falls, OH)
    Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Raleigh, NC)
    Concord Pavilion (Concord, CA)
    Darien Lake Amphitheater (Darien Center, NY)
    Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas, TX)
    Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Tinley Park (Tinley Park, IL)
    Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)
    Isleta Amphitheater (Albuquerque, NM)
    iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (West Palm Beach, FL)
    Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA)
    Lakewood Amphitheatre (Atlanta, GA) – Formerly Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
    MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tampa, FL)
    North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Chula Vista, CA)
    PNC Bank Arts Center (Holmdel, NJ)
    PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC)
    Ruoff Music Center (Noblesville, IN)
    RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (Ridgefield, WA)
    Saratoga Performing Arts Center (Saratoga Springs, NY)
    Shoreline Amphitheatre (Mountain View, CA)
    St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (Syracuse, NY)
    The Pavilion at Montage Mountain (Scranton, PA)
    The Pavilion At Star Lake (Burgettstown, PA)
    Toyota Amphitheatre (Wheatland, CA)
    USANA Amphitheatre (West Valley City, UT)
    Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach (Virginia Beach, VI)
    Waterfront Music Pavilion (Camden, NJ) – Formerly BB&T Pavilion
    White River Amphitheatre (Auburn, WA)
    Xfinity Center (Mansfield, MA)
    XFINITY Theatre (Hartford, CT)

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Halestorm spring tour

Halestorm Announce Spring 2022 US Tour with Stone Temple Pilots, Mammoth WVH, and Black Stone Cherry

March 1, 2022

feist multitudes residency dates tickets

Feist Announces US Debut of MULTITUDES Live Residency

March 1, 2022

stereolab 2022 north american tour tickets dates stops

Stereolab Announce 2022 North American Tour

March 1, 2022

PUP band Matilda song video stream

PUP Share New Single "Matilda": Stream

March 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Live Nation's Lawn Pass Offering Unlimited Access to Summer Concerts

Menu Shop Search Sale