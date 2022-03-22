Menu
Lollapalooza Reveals 2022 Lineup: Metallica, Green Day, Dua Lipa & More

J. Cole, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Glass Animals are also heading to Chicago's Grant Park this summer

lollapalooza 2022 green day metallica dua lipa j cole
Green Day (Heather Kaplan) / Metallica (Raymond Ahner) / Dua Lipa (Jason Koerner) / J. Cole (Ben Kaye)
Consequence Staff
March 22, 2022 | 11:07am ET

    Lollapalooza has revealed its 2022 lineup, with Metallica, Green Day, Dua Lipa, and J. Cole topping the bill.

    Other notable acts include Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Glass Animals, Charli XCX, Big Sean, Jazmine Sullivan, Turnstile, IDLES, Denzel Curry, King Princess, Manchester Orchestra, Tove Lo, Caroline Polachek, Måneskin, 100 gecs, Dashboard Confessional, and Wet Leg. Plus, there will be a special guest performance from Jane’s Addiction, the band fronted by Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell.

    Also playing are Billy Strings, Don Toliver, The Kid Laroi, YG, Kaskade, Dominic Fike, MUNA, Local Natives, Royal Blood, WILLOW, Girl in Red, Tinashe, Black Coffee, The Marías, Banks, Remi Wolf, Beach Bunny, PinkPantheress, The Regrettes, Pom Pom Squad, KennyHoopla, Genesis Owusu, The Wombats, Gracie Abrams, Rolling Blackouts Costal Fever, Lorna Shore, and more.

    Lollapalooza 2022 takes place July 28th-31st at Chicago’s Grant Park. Four-day general admission ($350+) and VIP passes ($1500+) will go on sale today (Tuesday, March 22nd) at 12:00 p.m. CT via the festival’s website.

    Below, watch Consequence’s exclusive interview with Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell, who tells us why he feels the 2022 edition is a “rock redemption” and also discusses the lasting legacy of the festival’s formative years.

    Lollapalooza 2022 lineup poster

