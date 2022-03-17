Lucius Tap Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow for “Dance Around It”: Stream

Lucius have teamed up with Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow on their new single “Dance Around It.” Stream the collab below.

On the sparkling track, the indie pop band and pair of singer-songwriters share an optimistic message over electro-tinged production. “And we’ll keep dancing/ Above, underground/ We’ll keep dancing around it,” they sing together on the jubilant chorus. “Dancing/ Our love’s burning out/ We’ll keep dancing around it,”

“Dance Around It” serves as the fourth single ahead of Lucius’ upcoming album Second Nature, which will be released April 8th via Mom + Pop Music. It features Carlile as a producer alongside Dave Cobb. Other singles already released include “Heartbursts,” “White Lies,” and “Next to Normal.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“In many ways ‘Dance Around It’ cracked the intention for the entire record; to dance through the darkness,” bandmates Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig shared in a joint statement. “To take what may have been isolating and internal, and instead, make it loud, and put it on display — give it legs to dance.”

They continued, “When we brought it to the studio, we asked our dear friends and collaborators (pinch me) Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile to sing with us; they were so present and instrumental during the writing and recording of our record — and hearing them sing on this track felt like dancing through that last part of a dark tunnel.” Watch the selfie-filled music video for “Dance Around It” below.

Next month, Lucius will be hitting the road on a headlining tour with support from Celisse, and over the summer they’ll be opening for Carlile. Check out the full dates below and get your tickets here.

Advertisement

Back in October, Lucius collaborated with Andrew Bird for a cover of The Velvet Undergound’s “Venus in Furs,” which was included on the star-studded tribute album I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico.

Lucius 2022 Tour Dates:

04/28 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

04/29 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

04/30 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

05/04 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre*

05/06 — Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater*

05/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts*

05/09 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

05/12 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*

05/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

05/14 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*

05/16 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners*

05/17 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom*

05/18 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall*

05/20 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre*

05/21 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

06/11 — George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre ^

06/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^

07/08 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre ^

07/09 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre ^

07/15 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater ^

07/16 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^

09/09 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

09/17 — Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

09/18 — Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

09/20 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

09/23 — London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

09/25 — Brussels, BE @ Grand Salon Botanique

09/26 — Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

09/28 — Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla

09/29 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

* = w/ Celisse

^ = w/ Brandi Carlile