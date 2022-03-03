The Evolution of Luna Li

Many classically trained musicians grow up with an understanding of music as mathematics — melodies are intricate webs, with rules that aren’t meant to be broken, and emotion is hidden in detailed chord phrasings and rhythms that must be broken down to be fully understood. Mastering a classical instrument requires years of practice, patience, and precision, and the path to success is much more traditional.

On the other hand, many artists without any classical training often have an irreverence towards these rules, and in the spirit of jazz, rock and roll, and psychedelic music, they can take music to its primal core and explode it with emotion. Then, some artists can combine the ideas of both classical and non-classical training to meld sheer musical ability with a focused, emotive approach. After all, once you learn the rules, you can learn exactly how and where to break them.

This is a huge aspect of Luna Li’s evolution as an artist: her mothers ran a music school, so from an early age, Luna Li (born Hannah Bussiere) was exposed to all different kinds of instruments before settling on piano. From there, she learned violin, then the harp, then guitar, synths, percussion… whatever the instrument, Luna Li can figure out how to create something from it.

After four years of work, Luna Li’s debut album Duality will arrive this Friday (March 4th). Though the album boasts some gorgeous string arrangements and the occasional classical flair, Luna Li’s sound is rooted firmly in dream pop and psychedelic rock. She consistently finds ways to expand even these genres, blending all of her influences together to create a wholly unique and personal sound. Amidst electrifying moments of urgency are lush, pristine melodies, and with every track, arrangement and the placement of instruments is meticulously formed.

As for the title? Li was on the path to play violin in an orchestra, and upon going to college, she realized that the Toronto indie rock scene was still calling her name. “The word ‘duality’ feels like it applies to all aspects of my life,” says Li. “I realized that where I really thrive is being able to balance those two things and incorporate my classical background into my music.”

Consequence chatted with Luna Li by Zoom about Duality, the music of her life, her classical background and the importance of funding art programs. Check out the Q&A below.

